Summer Shores Installations / Vous Architecture & Design

Text description provided by the architects. The Summer Shores initiative aims to create «three unusual stations», a temporary installation made of three surprising street furniture alongside the banks of the Vendée River, in Fontenay-le-Comte, France. What does it mean to be «stationary» in public space? Can it lead us to look at our surroundings with a different eye, share a moment with strangers? VOUS’s answer comes in three different ways, 3 projects: the XL Oasis, the Net Pier, and the Supertable.

The XL Oasis spreads over the Place des Marroniers, a previously mineral space overlooking the river, that has been covered with lush grass and tree ferns. Amongst this pocket jungle, four giant deckchairs arise, reaching 4.5m high. Made of galvanised steel, they are covered with colourful fabrics that can host up to 6 people each for a nap, chitchat, or as a bench to admire the river, the house of local painter Jean Chevolleau, or the new pedestrian bridge that bears his name.

The Net Pier, downstream the Vendee, takes advantage of the slope toward the river and arrays 7 nets at various angles, perfect for chilling. Bouncy, colorful, and with great views over the town and its church, the Net Pier is flagged by inclined poles that echo the local fishermen’s rods, that bear vivid fabrics, dangling in the wind like the fishes in the river below.

Supertable draws a curvy line alongside the riverbank, made of benches, tables, and platforms. A triangle-shaped steel structure lies on the grass, supporting dyed larch planks that form seatings at various heights, allowing infinite ways of seating, laying, or chilling. Whether it’s a 100 people picnic, a concert, or just a few minutes sunbathing, the Supertable is ready for it all !