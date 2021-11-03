We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Germany
  5. Alte Mälze Lauterhofen Renovation / Berschneider + Berschneider

Alte Mälze Lauterhofen Renovation / Berschneider + Berschneider

Save this project
Alte Mälze Lauterhofen Renovation / Berschneider + Berschneider

© Axel Öland© Axel Öland© Axel Öland© Axel Öland+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Factory, Adaptive Reuse, Historic Preservation
Lauterhofen, Germany
  • Architects: Berschneider + Berschneider
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Axel Öland
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GIRA, Geberit, Jansen, Blanco, Duravit, HEWI, Keuco, Viabizzuno, Altmannstein lime putty, Chapel Parket, Division FMG di GranitiFiandre S.p.A, Graefix, Gruppo nobili, Hiller Moebel, Jaso, Klimasan Perlit, Koinor, Maxit
  • Project Management:Judith Splettstoesser
  • City:Lauterhofen
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Axel Öland
© Axel Öland

Text description provided by the architects. The building is situated in the small bavarian town of Lauterhofen in the Upper Palatine region and was built in the 16th to 17th centuries. It was temporarily used as a malthouse and has been deserted for a long time. Plans to tear it down to make room for a parking spot, have been discarded at the last minute when the town of Lauterhofen made the decision to purchase the malthouse and bring it back to life.

Save this picture!
© Axel Öland
© Axel Öland

During a two-year construction period, the old malthouse was broadly refurbished according to plans drawn up by Berschneider + Berschneider architects. While the outside of the building was transformed, the raw character of the inside has been preserved and even emphasized: wooden beams have been uncovered, newer plaster removed, walls left uneven. All built-ins, such as the freely hung toilet box, stairs, and railings are made of hot rolled black steel and further accentuate the unique character and historic charm of the old malthouse. 

Save this picture!
© Axel Öland
© Axel Öland
Save this picture!
© Axel Öland
© Axel Öland
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Axel Öland
© Axel Öland

The vaulted cellar, meant to accommodate workshops and craft groups, is finished with hard-wearing tiles and sanded screed. The ground floor has been lowered to achieve an adequate ceiling height for contemporary use. Parts of the ceiling to the upper floor have been removed, the ceiling to the attic has been fully removed. This allows free sight from the ground up to the impressive roof truss. The former malting tower has been converted into a lounge, daylight streams through the modified malting chimney with a built-in fanlight.

Save this picture!
© Axel Öland
© Axel Öland

Today the old malthouse functions as a versatile space for the community of Lauterhofen and can be used for co-working purposes as well as cultural events or meetings. All installations are easily removable. This ensures that the whole space can be adapted to a potential new usage in the future. The restoration of the building is a flagship project in the region and demonstrates successfully how contemporary history can be preserved.

Save this picture!
© Axel Öland
© Axel Öland

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:92283 Lauterhofen, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Berschneider + Berschneider
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseHistoric PreservationGermany
Cite: "Alte Mälze Lauterhofen Renovation / Berschneider + Berschneider" 03 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971261/alte-malze-lauterhofen-renovation-berschneider-plus-berschneider> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream