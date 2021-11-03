We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

ReEmber Playland / i/thee

ReEmber Playland / i/thee

© Steve Hoskins© Steve Hoskins© Steve Hoskins© Steve Hoskins+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Retail, Detail
Amboy, United States
  • Architects: i/thee
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Steve Hoskins
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Economy Lumber Company, Foam Factory, Future Foam, Robert McNeel & Associates, Trimble, Zinus
  • Designer / Fabricator :Kristina Fisher, Martin Hitch, Neal Lucas Hitch
  • Install Team:Kelsey Miller, Hannah Dunning, Noémie Despland-Lichtert, Brendan Sullivan Shea, Hannah Rozowski-Vogt
  • Creative Director:Lyndsey Lee Faulkner
  • Art Director:Myke Marts
  • Styling:Kira Sheppard
  • Kira Sheppard:Dan Cronin
  • Production:Scarlet Radwick
  • Modeling:Courtney Coll, Emma Verduga, Andrés Cortes, Torrey Dudley
  • City:Amboy
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Text description provided by the architects. The design of this set, built to showcase Teva’s new ReEmber shoe collection, was imagined as a recyclable Playland for adults. The installation consists of three distinct set-pieces, that when combined, form a series of interchangeable scenes instigating whimsical choreographies in users against the harsh backdrop of the Amboy Salt Flats. The first set-piece exists as a collection of interlocking blocks that can be stacked, like a puzzle, into a wall or disassembled and arranged to create various interactive spaces.

Plan
Plan
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation

The second set-piece includes two staircases, one plywood and one clad in soft foam, that can separately act as circulation or be put together to form a monolithic ‘stair to nowhere.’ Finally, the last set piece stands tall on the landscape as a two-story fort made from uniform bays, each mounted with interchangeable material inlays including colorful arches, vinyl plastic, and shimmering curtains.

Just as Teva’s ReEmber sneakers are made using recycled materials in nearly every part of the shoe, the design and fabrication of the Playland were likewise geared toward reducing waste. The use of low-stick adhesives, non-permanent fasteners, and conventional dimensioning allowed for an ease of disassembly without damaging any elements and enabled the re/upcycling of virtually all project components.

Foremost, the frames of all the structures were made from locally purchased lumber that was donated to various Oakland makers after disassembly. Additionally, the stairs were covered with acoustic foam that was removed and gifted to a recording studio, and many of the interlocking blocks, clad with recycled foam products, were repurposed post-shoot as furniture/product displays at select retailers throughout the California Bay Area.

Axonometric
Axonometric

With the design of the set, we wanted to take the contradictory and subversive approach of the ReEmber shoe—rendering the silhouette of a sneaker using soft, flexible materials—and apply it to other traditionally rigid forms and thought processes. We wanted to ask ourselves: what would it look like to build a staircase out of foam? What would it look like to upholster a wall? And furthermore: how can we build something new using old and recycled materials? How can we live sustainably in a world with limited resources? Ultimately with the installation, we hope to coax people back into a state of childlike wonder so that they may reengage the world with a more playful and hopeful attitude.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Amboy, California 92304, United States

Cite: "ReEmber Playland / i/thee" 03 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971260/reember-playland-i-thee> ISSN 0719-8884

