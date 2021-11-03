We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Enric Ruiz-Geli's CaixaForum Valencia Passes the Halfway Mark in Spain

Enric Ruiz-Geli's CaixaForum Valencia Passes the Halfway Mark in Spain

Save this article
Enric Ruiz-Geli's CaixaForum Valencia Passes the Halfway Mark in Spain

The new CaixaForum Valencia has passed the halfway mark within Valencia's City of Arts and the Sciences complex, as explained by La Caixa Foundation deputy general director, Elisa Duran, on a site visit alongside the architect and Could 9 leader, Enric Ruiz-Geli.

Save this picture!
© Javier Garcia Librero
© Javier Garcia Librero

In mid-October, the CaixaForum València construction works had completed the closure of the exhibition spaces and multipurpose rooms, as well as the slab and structure of the plaza inside the Ágora building. The installation of the structure of the upper floor of the restaurant has also been completed as do the structure of the Agora stand, while the escalators that give access to the great Plaza Ágora have been installed.

Save this picture!
© Javier Garcia Librero
© Javier Garcia Librero
Save this picture!
© Javier Garcia Librero
© Javier Garcia Librero

Currently, the construction process advances on tasks related to cladding and wrapping the «cloud», a multipurpose space that will fly over the exhibition halls in the central area of the Agora. The team also works on the general installations of air conditioning, electricity, firefighting and audiovisuals, furniture, and signage design.

Save this picture!
© Javier Garcia Librero
© Javier Garcia Librero

Elisa Durán has announced the collaboration of two artists in the project: Frederic Amat will be in charge of an intervention on the ceiling of the Auditorium, while ceramicist Toni Cumella has been commissioned to tile the Administration building and the Vip Room with ceramics.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de La Caixa
Cortesía de La Caixa
Save this picture!
© Javier Garcia Librero
© Javier Garcia Librero

On April 21, the deputy general management of the ”la Caixa” Foundation also announced the permanent installations of two works of art in the future center by the Valencian artists Inma Femenía and Anna Talens. Femenía has designed an intangible piece for the center that reproduces the optical phenomenon of the rainbow. Arc al cel represents the combination of art, nature, science and architecture that the artist has interpreted as the essence of CaixaForum València. On the other hand, Talens proposes with Palafit a sculpture that has as a reference the agrarian architecture typical of aquatic ecosystems. It is a golden palafito with a triangular section, designed to remember and sanctify the way of life of the farmers of the Albufera and the aquatic areas of Levante.

Save this picture!
© Javier Garcia Librero
© Javier Garcia Librero
Save this picture!
© Javier Garcia Librero
© Javier Garcia Librero

The project to equip Valencia with a new 8,200-square-meter CaixaForum cultural facility inside the Ágora building of the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències is the work of the architect Enric Ruiz-Geli, director of the Cloud 9 studio and professor at the university Virginia Tech, and has an investment by the ”la Caixa” Foundation of 19 million euros.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de La Caixa
Cortesía de La Caixa
Save this picture!
Cortesía de La Caixa
Cortesía de La Caixa

Ruiz-Geli has stated in a public release that "it is a public space that makes possible a dialogue not only between people but also between buildings. It is a living space that comes from a living, vivid, and collective intelligence.”

Save this picture!
Cortesía de La Caixa
Cortesía de La Caixa
Save this picture!
Cortesía de La Caixa
Cortesía de La Caixa

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Elías Barczuk Pasamán
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Barczuk Pasamán, Elías. "Enric Ruiz-Geli's CaixaForum Valencia Passes the Halfway Mark in Spain" [En Construcción: El CaixaForum València toma forma con más de la mitad de la obra ejecutada] 03 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971240/enric-ruiz-gelis-caixaforum-valencia-passes-the-halfway-mark-in-spain> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream