Yanluo Sport Part of Shenzheng Maozhou River Greenways / TJAD Original Design Studio

Design Team: Shu Qin, Ting Su, Xuefeng Li, Jingjing Li

Client: Water Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Several football fields, several green ponds, and a rest station float on a piece of water, as if the lotus leaves in the lotus pond are gathering and dispersing, forming a public activity site on the right bank of Maozhou River, which has the functions of sports, purifying the wetland, changing clothes and getting wet, and resting and entertainment. The site is far away from the bustling core city of Shenzhen, and the design hopes to retain the original and rough atmosphere of the site. Therefore, the expression form of plain concrete is selected to remove redundant and tedious decorations, so that the structure and space can be directly presented.

In addition to the sports function, another major goal of the park construction is to achieve a certain water purification hydraulic function. In order to reflect this characteristic, the design adopts a reinforced concrete tube arch with a 1.3m outer diameter and 200mm wall thickness to convey the intention of "waterpipe", making it become the core expression element of the space as the horizontal member of the structure.

Taking the radial axis distance of the tube arch of 2.4m as the basic module, shear walls and I-steel columns are arranged according to the user demand of the functional space for the span. In order to make the building as light as possible and realize the smooth connection between vertical and horizontal components, the design controls the structural thickness size of the barrel arch, wall, and column at 200mm. The column section of 200mm square exceeds the allowable limit of the reinforced concrete column section, so the design finally adopts an I-steel column and inserts concrete in the groove to achieve a smaller column section that meets the requirements of the code. The tube arch complies with the horizontal and vertical arrangement of the vertical members, and its structural form effectively integrates the beam plate, solves the sense of protrusion of the high beam section, achieves the span of 9.6m and the cantilever distance of 4.8m, thus obtaining the free and diffuse feeling of space below.

The practice of removing the decorative surface with clean water puts forward higher requirements for the concealment of mechanical and electrical equipment pipelines. We adopt the way of air supply from cabinet and ground to avoid the exposure of air conditioning machine and pipeline in the space. The wire is hidden by embedding the wall and top surface.

In order to show the structural beauty of the tube arch at night, the lighting form is fully considered. All unidirectional barrel arches are washed and lit by upper lights arranged at misplaced intervals to strengthen the sense of rhythm and sequence of the top surface space. For the functional space below the use of adjustable position and Angle of the track lights to adapt to the changing needs. The cross arch area formed by the intersection of partial two-way barrel arches is for changing clothes, rain, and toilet. The design adopts a customized disc lamp to illuminate the space below through the reflection of the vault, so as to obtain a uniform lighting effect around.

