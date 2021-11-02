We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. From Developing Unconventional Strategies to Exploring Nature and Humanity: 4 Emerging Practices in Europe

From Developing Unconventional Strategies to Exploring Nature and Humanity: 4 Emerging Practices in Europe

Four emerging architecture studio profiles from Greece, Lithuania, Italy, and Denmark have been chosen by New Generations, a European platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 300 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.

New Generations launches a fresh new media platform, offering a unique space where emerging architects can meet, exchange ideas, get inspired, and collaborate. Recent projects, job opportunities, insights, news, and profiles will be published every day. The section ‘profiles’ provides a space to those who would like to join the network of emerging practices, and present themselves to the wide community of studios involved in the cultural agenda developed by New Generations.

Archdaily and New Generations join forces! Every month Archdaily will publish a selection of studio profiles chosen from the platform of New Generations.

PILA | Athens, GR; New York, US

Aiming for versatility

© Konstantinos Koudounis
© Konstantinos Koudounis

PILA is an architecture studio based in Athens and New York that creates environments for culture, working, and living around the world. Founded in 2019 by Ilias Papageorgiou and Christina Papalexandri, PILA brings substantial previous experience to the table while building lasting spaces, drawing upon material and immaterial contexts through a highly collaborative and iterative process. 

ŠA ATELIER | Vilnius, LT

Architecture and narrative

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Šarkauskai Architecture Atelier is a union of two authors with a creative approach to space, founded by Gabrielė Šarkauskienė and Antanas Šarkauskas. The atelier designs residential, recreational, and public buildings, outdoor spaces, interiors and furniture while also parallelly holding educational architectural workshops for children.

ECÒL | Prato, IT

Learning by doing

© Agnese Morganti
© Agnese Morganti

ECÒL is a multidisciplinary practice and research platform based in Italy. Led by Emanuele Barili, Cosimo Balestri, Olivia Gori, the studio develops unconventional strategies upon observation and study of each project’s specific context. Led by the desire to create exciting and interactive domains of expression, they use geometry as a tool to intuitively address human reactions and trigger spontaneous social engagement.

KH Studio | Copenhagen, DK

Towards a busy future

© Kaspar Sando & Henrik Gjerstad
© Kaspar Sando & Henrik Gjerstad

KH Studio is a Copenhagen and Zürich based office. Founded by Kaspar Sando and Henrik Gjerstad in 2016, the practice remains committed to create an architecture that continues to explore the relationship between nature and humanity while constantly working through an artistic and innovative approach.

Would you like to get featured in the studio profile section? Visit newgenerationsweb.com and fill the ‘Join the platform’ form.

