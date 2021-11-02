We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. South Korea
  5. Soldout, Musinsa Store / WGNB

Soldout, Musinsa Store / WGNB

Soldout, Musinsa Store / WGNB

© Yong-joon Choi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Store, Retail Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Design And Overall Design Direction:Jonghwan Baek
  • Design And Overall Project Management:Dohan Kim
  • Construction And Detail Development:Jonghyeon Shin
  • Construction And Construction Management:Yonghyun Kwon
  • Client:Musinsa
  • Designer :WGNB
  • City:Seongdong-gu
  • Country:South Korea
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Soldout is a recently-established limited=edition sneakers platform brand by Musinsa, which is the largest multi-brand online fashion store in South Korea.

© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Inspired by a winery containing boutique and rare bottles of wine, we envisioned the space of the limited-edition sneakers market being a “shoes-nary”. When spatializing the shoes-nary, the entire space consists of specialized spaces, including an examination room to check the sneaker’s authenticity, a packaging room, and a showcase to store and exhibit the premium sneakers to the visitors.

© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
Illustration
Illustration

For the main sales items’ rare existence, we were to create a stable and balanced platform to shine the light on the showcasing items, and the concept of the “shoes-nary” has spatialized and bestowed the ideal storage and showcase for the limited editions.

© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Project location

Address:12 Achasan-ro, Seongsu-dong 1(il)-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

WGNB
