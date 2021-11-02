We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Ivan Navarro and Courtney Smith Art Studio / Scalar Architecture

Ivan Navarro and Courtney Smith Art Studio / Scalar Architecture

Ivan Navarro and Courtney Smith Art Studio / Scalar Architecture
© Imagen Subliminal
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices
Brooklyn, United States
  Principal: Julio Salcedo
  Design / CA: Alberto Martinez, Carlos Torres, Murilo Machado
  1st Phase: Ben Prager, Keonho Lee, Yetunde Ogunwumi
  Brooklyn
© Imagen Subliminal
Text description provided by the architects. Scalar works with a renowned artist who crafts socially and politically relevant sculptures and installations 

© Imagen Subliminal
Located on a former warehouse within the industrial neighborhood of Sunset Park, the three-level 5000 sf studio for the artists Ivan Navarro and Courtney Smith is a diaphanous volume for art production. Courtney Smith is an artist working in sculpture and performance. Iván Navarro is a Chilean artist of global recognition who works with light, mirrors, and glowing glass tubes to craft socially and politically relevant sculptures and installations. 

© Imagen Subliminal
In line with their conceptual and political stance, the architectural solution reimagines, inhabits, and expands the existing facility by means of articulating recycled steel -so prevalent in the industrial activities of the neighborhood - both as structure and reflective skin. Structurally, the recycled steel structure afforded the possibility to perch over and maintain the existing masonry through a series of frames. 

© Imagen Subliminal
Phase 1
Ivan Navarro often relies on a different concept of framing to contain his works of sound, light, and reflections. In relating these complementary ideas of “frames”, the building creates a larger two-story open frame that ties all the production spaces together.

© Imagen Subliminal
Project location

Sunset Park, Brooklyn, NY, United States

Scalar Architecture
