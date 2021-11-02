We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Sabat House / Team Group

Sabat House / Team Group

Sabat House / Team Group

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Team Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  272
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Deed Studio
  • Lead Architect: Davood Salavati
  • Visualization:Amirali Sharifi
  • Presentation:Mahsa Aghahasel, Pouya Sanjari, Sheila Shahraki
  • Technical Drawings:Asma Pirooz
  • Client:Reza Alamdari
  • Architects:Team Group
  • City:Tehran
  • Country:Iran
© Deed Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Sabat House is a reconstruction of a villa built in 1975 located in Niavaran, Tehran. With unique project features, the project adheres to three principles of privacy, hierarchy, and centrality.

© Deed Studio
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Deed Studio
Diagram
Diagram
© Deed Studio
In this project, we tried to strengthen these issues.

Privacy: In the plan due to private and semi-private circulation

Axis: Inspired by the original Iranian architecture (Sabat)

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Sabat: The first part means comfort, which is the main design element of this house and the basic needs of the homeowner, and the second part represents the building and shelter. We separated the private sector by creating axes perpendicular to the main corridor and directed the lighting and airflow to all the spaces.

© Deed Studio
Team Group
