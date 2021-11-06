We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Olia Home / A+ StudiO + LAV Design Studio

Olia Home / A+ StudiO + LAV Design Studio

Olia Home / A+ StudiO + LAV Design Studio

© Dung Huynh

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Dalat, Vietnam
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

Text description provided by the architects. Da Lat - the place of the dreamers, the homeland of the dreams, and somewhere during that journey, we need the right place to "shelters". So Olia's home will be the place that nothing could be better than. Located on a slope and hidden deep inside a narrow alley of Da Lat. Being immersed in the daylight, the building has a completely contrasting nuance to its appearance when the night falls, furthermore, the whole building will be as bright as a lantern with the intentional light in order to create the optimal effects.

© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

The interior space is divided into 3 floors and 1 attic, the arrangement of interconnected floors is the staircase extending from the main hall to the common living area. There is an adorable humble kitchen combined with a tremendously comfortable dining section and a working zone. A total of 6 rooms also included the collective and the private hygiene areas that were built to suit all the demands of guests.

© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
Plan - Basement 01
Plan - Basement 01
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

The purpose of the project is to create a stopover point for tourists, the rooms are designed with suitable space area, minimalist furniture, and an atmosphere suited for a temporary stay. The overall functions of the homestay ensure a practical aspect that meets guests' daily activities. Most of the furniture, mainframe, and walls of the house are made of pine lumbers. Guest can have a good sleep in this cozy and calming atmosphere.

© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

All rooms are connected to the garden by a large window which helps us create a flexible space that can change functions easily, depending on the needs of the user. You can find a little corner beside a long wooden table to quietly gaze at the sky behind the golden flower trees swaying in the wind.

© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

Sometimes being filled with sorrow, it is the best way to release some of it by dazing with a sad song while sipping a cup of tea typical from this highland. The faint scent of Pinewood reflected in the cold breeze serves people with romance because this is Da Lat, the place of those emotions thick in the air promises to make everyone come once then miss for a lifetime.

Perspective Section
Perspective Section
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

It will be a great memory to enjoy the space full of poetry as well as watch the long-sided foliage with early sunshine. A part structure was formed from a combination of box Steels but it did not get too rigid. On the other hand, the harmonious collaboration between Pinewood and White color creates a gentle intimacy, contributing more to Da Lat a worth experiencing attraction during each person's lifetime.

A+ StudiO
LAV Design Studio
