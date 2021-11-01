World’s Cities Day 2021: Resilience, Climate Crisis and Sustainable Urbanization

As cities grow in scale, dimensions, and amplitude, taking in 60% of the world population, the United Nations has designated the 31st of October as “World Cities Day”, an opportunity to talk furthermore about global urbanization, addressing challenges, encouraging opportunities across borders and highlighting responses. Focusing this edition on the theme of “Adapting Cities for Climate Resilience”, this day, part of Urban October, seeks to raise awareness about the climate crisis and its repercussions on the built environment.

Cities, at the center of the global challenges, are hubs for institutions, society, economy, commerce, and transportation. Understanding the importance of “Thinking the City”, we have compiled in this roundup, articles published by ArchDaily’s editors that offer planning tools and guidelines, tackle the different components of the urban realm and highlight worldwide as well as contextual questions and responses.

Read on to discover a selection of the best features that advocates for a resilient, attractive, accessible, inclusive, and competitive city of the future.

Planning Tools: Guidelines for a Sustainable Urbanization

Save this picture! Courtesy of Paris En Common

Society, Equity and Inclusiveness: A City for Everyone

Save this picture! High Line Park, New York. Image © Iwan Baan

Public Spaces, Human Connections, and Accessibility: Reclaiming the City

Trends and Predictions: Future of the City

Save this picture! Balenciaga's video game for its Fall 2021 Collection. Image © Valenciaga

Context, Challenges, and Urban Responses: Cities Around the World