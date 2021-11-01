We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The World’s First Fully Accessible Art Depot Museum is Open to the Public

MVRDV's Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, the world’s first fully accessible art depot, has opened its doors to the public in September 2021. Located at Museumpark in the center of Rotterdam, the reflective structure features exhibition halls, a rooftop garden, and a restaurant, and offers a behind-the-scenes look into the world of museums, making art collections accessible to the public.

© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV© Iris van den Broeke / MVRDV© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV

The depot takes on a bowl-shaped structure, clad with1,664 mirrored panels to reflect the park, passersby, and the city's dynamic skyline. The project's award-winning rooftop forest stands at a height of 35 meters, with 75 large birches planted on the roof to create a green rooftop forest. 

© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV

Back in 2014, MVRDV won the competition to design the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, an architecture that allows people to watch the art restoration process. Although the project can hold up to 151,000 pieces of arts, the circular 39.5-meter structure has a relatively small footprint in order to leave as much of the park intact as possible. According to the architects, this form "ensures that at the ground level, existing views into and routes through the Museumpark remain unimpeded and reduces the impact on underground water buffers, while an expansive rooftop public space with a restaurant provides access to inspiring views of Rotterdam".

© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Iris van den Broeke / MVRDV
© Iris van den Broeke / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV
© Ossip van Duivenbode / MVRDV

