World
Atelier Deca / Leo Romano

Atelier Deca / Leo Romano

© MCA Estudio© MCA Estudio© MCA Estudio© MCA Estudio+ 11

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Interiors, Healthcare Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

There is always a cup of ocean for man to sail in. This verse, written in 1952 by Jorge de Lima, a Brazilian poet from the northern state of Alagoas, was featured on the poster of the 29th Art Biennial of São Paulo. Now more than ever, its interpretation suggests a breath of fresh air in a time of new beginnings.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

It is a time in which the home becomes the center of attention, a place of comfort, protection, and connection with ourselves. A place where design reveals itself in everyday life, dissolved in simple actions such as brushing our teeth, washing the dishes, taking a bath.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

A dialogue between man and product. The concept and the material. Our atelier for Deca is softness and poetry. Breath: art that inspires the senses, the spaces, and life. Architecture that illuminates the city. A lantern that invites us to walk with Leo.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

Four corners that reveal sensations. From word to poetry, from recipe to flavor, from scent to the sense of smell, from drawing to creation. It is about us, about what we think and how we act in our homes. About our capacity to organize and search for what is beautiful.

An overwhelming sense of peace. A design to see and experience.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Leo Romano
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHealthcare InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Atelier Deca / Leo Romano" [Ateliê Deca / Leo Romano] 02 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971124/atelier-deca-leo-romano> ISSN 0719-8884

