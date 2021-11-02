Atelier Deca / Leo Romano

+ 11

There is always a cup of ocean for man to sail in. This verse, written in 1952 by Jorge de Lima, a Brazilian poet from the northern state of Alagoas, was featured on the poster of the 29th Art Biennial of São Paulo. Now more than ever, its interpretation suggests a breath of fresh air in a time of new beginnings.

It is a time in which the home becomes the center of attention, a place of comfort, protection, and connection with ourselves. A place where design reveals itself in everyday life, dissolved in simple actions such as brushing our teeth, washing the dishes, taking a bath.

A dialogue between man and product. The concept and the material. Our atelier for Deca is softness and poetry. Breath: art that inspires the senses, the spaces, and life. Architecture that illuminates the city. A lantern that invites us to walk with Leo.

Four corners that reveal sensations. From word to poetry, from recipe to flavor, from scent to the sense of smell, from drawing to creation. It is about us, about what we think and how we act in our homes. About our capacity to organize and search for what is beautiful.

An overwhelming sense of peace. A design to see and experience.