We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Amagansett Addition / Resolution: 4 Architecture

Amagansett Addition / Resolution: 4 Architecture

Save this project
Amagansett Addition / Resolution: 4 Architecture

Courtesy of 4 ArchitectureCourtesy of 4 ArchitectureCourtesy of 4 ArchitectureCourtesy of 4 Architecture+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Amagansett, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Courtesy of 4 Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The client, a bachelor, found that his existing house, located on a bluff overlooking Amagansett Beach, did not provide enough space for entertaining his many friends and family for the summer. The existing pool deck provides stunning panoramic views of the ocean, so capitalizing on the view and creating an easy flow from inside to outside was critical in the design of this 5,000 square-foot modular guest house addition.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Courtesy of 4 Architecture

The client’s brief called for the existing house to remain, so a large auto court was created to accommodate guest entry. Additionally, a new site-built garage is cantilevered off the bluff. A large hydraulically-operated glass garage door and floor-to-ceiling glazing opposite the garage door maintain views to the ocean from the court. Cedar trellises direct guests from the gravel auto court to the guest house entry while screen walls offer privacy at the entry to the existing house.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Courtesy of 4 Architecture

The entry to the guest house bridges existing and new, allowing the client to close off the main house from guests when privacy is desired. Large pocketing glass entry doors preserve the view from the auto court across the length of the property. To the left of the entry, the addition includes a site-built squash court, and glass-lined corridors leading to an expansive living space, which can accommodate large groups for poolside parties. Folding glass doors along the entire south side open this façade up to the decks outside while maintaining clear ocean views throughout the space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Courtesy of 4 Architecture

From the pool deck, two exterior stairs bring guests up to a roof deck that covers the entire addition and includes a turf-covered bocce court, an oversized fire pit, and a large custom stainless steel hot tub. From atop the roof deck, guests enjoy even more sprawling ocean views. On the lower level, a home gym and five guest bedroom suites look onto the garden, and large sliding glass doors to each room provide easy private access.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Courtesy of 4 Architecture

Each bedroom suite has built-in Baltic birch beds and an ensuite bathroom. A bridge across the garden landscape was also added, leading to a secluded perch in the wooded hilltop. This intimate deck incorporates another fire pit and hammock for stargazing.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 4 Architecture
Courtesy of 4 Architecture

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Resolution: 4 Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUnited States
Cite: "Amagansett Addition / Resolution: 4 Architecture" 02 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971122/amagansett-addition-resolution-4-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream