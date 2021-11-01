We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. Indonesia
  5. Eco Circle / Studio Avana

Eco Circle / Studio Avana

Save this project
Eco Circle / Studio Avana

© KIE© KIE© KIE© KIE+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Studio Avana
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Adobe, Cisangkan, Kool Roof, Omah Bata, Panasonic Solar, Philips, ROMAN, Trimble Navigation, YKK Nexsta
  • Lead Architects: Martin Pradipta, Ramos Saedi, Rayner Tulus, Widya Dwifrilia, Rieka Aprilia Tanuy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Eco Circle is a facility for developing environmental-based education, conservation, and community activities that stand on a beautiful water catchment area in North Bandung. The client wants facilities in the form of gathering spaces and lodging that put forward the concept of environmentally friendly architecture.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

We try to maintain the existing vegetation and land contours status so that development only sets aside 20% of the land. Jambon trees, pine trees, and liang liu trees that grow naturally in 80% of the open area are framed with terracotta bricks to create continuity between nature and buildings.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
Section - 1-1
Section - 1-1
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Terracotta brick is applied covering garden parts such as the amphitheater and some outside walls. Other than being cost-effective, terracotta brick is very suitable for garden application because it acts as pores to drain rainwater into the soil. In addition, if applied to the wall, the brick can create a breeze feel in the building.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

The three main buildings in the Eco Circle are one private house of the client and two lodges for participants. Both are painted in white to give the impression of contrast between the building and the surrounding forest. We also chose white paint because it acts as a heat insulator which is very suitable to keep the room temperature cool.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

We do not use the air conditioning system in the interior of the building. The North Bandung area is already quite refreshing. We also applied floor-to-ceiling windows and criss-cross openings for better air circulation. Apart from material selection, this project also applies sustainable building management. For its energy needs, Eco Circle uses a solar panel system that can support energy needs, both during the day and at night. Eco Circle also has infiltration wells that can filter, recycle, and reuse wastewater.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bandung, Bandung City, Java Occidental, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Avana
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityIndonesia
Cite: "Eco Circle / Studio Avana" 01 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971095/eco-circle-studio-avana> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream