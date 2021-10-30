We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Ukraine
  5. Hello School Interiors / SVOYA Studio

Hello School Interiors / SVOYA Studio

Save this project
Hello School Interiors / SVOYA Studio

© Andrey Bezuglov           © Andrey Bezuglov           © Andrey Bezuglov           © Andrey Bezuglov           + 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Dnipro, Ukraine
  • Architects: SVOYA Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  282
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrey Bezuglov           
  • Lead Architects: Denis Sokolov, Juliya Martynenko, Artem Martynenko, Lera Sokolova, Anton Sokolov, Tanya Lazovaya
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov           
© Andrey Bezuglov           

Text description provided by the architects. The private elementary school "HELLO SCHOOL" in Dnipro is a continuation of the successful family center "HELLO BABY", which was developed and launched a year earlier. Its popularity became the reason for the further development of the complex.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov           
© Andrey Bezuglov           

The school is located in a space of 282 m2, as an extension of the family center. Adhering to a similar design concept with more "adult" attributes, an adapted color scheme, and new functionality. Part of the premises for physical education, music, and creativity will be used from the family club because the premises are conveniently connected to each other by a common corridor system.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov           
© Andrey Bezuglov           
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov           
© Andrey Bezuglov           

But the school is completely autonomous and has its own entrance group, a locker room area with personal lockers for each child, a corridor with recreation, 4 classrooms (each of which is designed for 12 students), a dining room with a small kitchen, 3 bathrooms (including inclusive), a methodical cabinet, as well as technical room and a pantry.  All classes are equipped with modern furniture and equipment and adapted to progressive learning systems. All engineering communications ensure a comfortable stay of children at school.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov           
© Andrey Bezuglov           

All navigation was developed by the "&MO" studio. The finishing materials were selected according to the high operational load and environmental friendliness. We are very pleased with the fact that now there is more and more work on the creation of children's and educational institutions. This sphere of the design reflects very well how the world is developing rapidly, how the environment and spaces for recreation and development of children are changing.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov           
© Andrey Bezuglov           

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SVOYA Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolUkraine
Cite: "Hello School Interiors / SVOYA Studio" 30 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971088/hello-school-interiors-svoya-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream