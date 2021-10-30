Hello School Interiors / SVOYA Studio

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. The private elementary school "HELLO SCHOOL" in Dnipro is a continuation of the successful family center "HELLO BABY", which was developed and launched a year earlier. Its popularity became the reason for the further development of the complex.

The school is located in a space of 282 m2, as an extension of the family center. Adhering to a similar design concept with more "adult" attributes, an adapted color scheme, and new functionality. Part of the premises for physical education, music, and creativity will be used from the family club because the premises are conveniently connected to each other by a common corridor system.

But the school is completely autonomous and has its own entrance group, a locker room area with personal lockers for each child, a corridor with recreation, 4 classrooms (each of which is designed for 12 students), a dining room with a small kitchen, 3 bathrooms (including inclusive), a methodical cabinet, as well as technical room and a pantry. All classes are equipped with modern furniture and equipment and adapted to progressive learning systems. All engineering communications ensure a comfortable stay of children at school.

All navigation was developed by the "&MO" studio. The finishing materials were selected according to the high operational load and environmental friendliness. We are very pleased with the fact that now there is more and more work on the creation of children's and educational institutions. This sphere of the design reflects very well how the world is developing rapidly, how the environment and spaces for recreation and development of children are changing.