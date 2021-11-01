We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Amphitheater
  4. France
  5. Domaine de Bayssan Theater / K architectures

Domaine de Bayssan Theater / K architectures

Save this project
Domaine de Bayssan Theater / K architectures
Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures

Courtesy of K architecturesCourtesy of K architecturesCourtesy of K architecturesCourtesy of K architectures+ 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Amphitheater
Béziers, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures

Context. The deep-rooted origins of the Domaine de Bayssan still remain a mystery, but its toponymy plunges us into the Gallo-Roman period which contributed strongly to the city of Béziers identity, its economic expansion and emergence in the history.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures

Today, it is a place of cultural freedom that holds its own on the cultural scene. The former «Sortie Ouest» theatre already had a noble vocation, much broader and more generous than the performing arts as simple entertainment. Sortie Ouest imposed a demanding and diversified programme, not only to satisfy the small circle of an informed public but also orientated towards «general education». It seeks to provide opportunity for sometimes unexpected artistic encounters, the inexhaustible source of rich and contrasting emotions. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures
Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures

Objectives. The theatre wanted to preserve its circus soul which corresponds to its cultural vocation, both in substance and in form. Consequently, the project largely draws its references from circus architecture.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Just as a circus encampment, the Domaine de Bayssan is in perpetual movement and reconfigured according to the cultural programme and events. Caravans, stages, banquets, barnums and all the other event facilities find their place, in both the public space as well as the support facilities. To respond to this great freedom in use, the landscape provides large esplanades devoid of permanent buildings, with the exception of the technical plant for the reception facilities. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures
Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures

Design Intent. Reminiscent of the three canvas tents of the Théâtre Sortie Ouest, the project is divided into three separate architectural entities. The «small tent» houses reception facilities, a space shared by the auditorium and amphitheatre, that nourish and relieve us before and after, during interval. A backdrop to the auditorium, the «big tent» is the space for rehearsals and performance. The very «large open-air arena» or amphitheatre completes the configuration.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures
Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures

Borrowing from the archetypal form of the first «fixed» sedentary circuses, the auditorium and the lobby restaurant architecture are developed from a modular construction system. The moulding of the envelope is an architectural reinterpretation of the motifs that adorn circus tents. It adopts the radiant corolla pattern around the central mast which emphasises the canvas stitching. Due to the bulk generated by its context and function, the open-air amphitheatre is unique in terms of its architecture. Unlike the amphitheatres of ancient Greece, its tiered seating is not inclined against a natural embankment, blending into the topography of the landscape to adopt its raw material.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures

It also expresses a circus-style architecture, a somewhat strange tent whose canvas awning over the seating can be removed on sunny days. Only the stage remains under the pleated canvas cover, an opaque and dark veil over the mysteries backstage. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of K architectures
Courtesy of K architectures

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Domaine départemental de Bayssan, Route de Vendres, 34500 Béziers, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
K architectures Sigwalt Herman
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceamphitheaterFrance
Cite: "Domaine de Bayssan Theater / K architectures" 01 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971085/domaine-de-bayssan-theater-k-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream