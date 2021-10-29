Casa Silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta

-
Architects: Alejandro D’Acosta
- Area: 3000 m²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Onnis Luque
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Can - Cun, Robert McNeel & Associates, Trimble Navigation
- Architects In Charge:Alejandro D’Acosta
- Design Team:Christian Ceseña, Laura Zertuche
- Clients:Mezcal El Silencio
- Landscape :Alejandro D’Acosta
- Contractor :Rafael Cortes, Josué Cabrera
- Product And Interior Design:Martina D’Acosta
- City:Xaagá
- Country:Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Silencio is a ceremonial space that takes into account its context and celebrates the ancestral process of the mezcal drink.
The building was conceived from an old mezcal factory, with the Sacred Mountain as the main view and with a strong relationship with the sunset. The views were a priority to indulge in the night, with the stars and the moon.
The voids are the main spaces. They also exist to connect the exterior with the interior. As in pre-Hispanic sites, this building is inhabited from the outside and the buildings form a labyrinth of interior spaces that are in constant dialogue with the outside, with nature, and with the landscape.
Casa Silencio uses local materials, exposing its evident appearance. It arises from the earth and integrates with the environment. It is the architecture behind closed doors, nothing came out of the construction in the form of garbage, and each material of the work was reused with some other function.
Casa Silencio honors traditions, it is an emotional architecture that evokes sensitivity and discovery. A contemporary monastery, an immersive space in which the drink is created and experienced, invites you to reconcile with your origins while inhabiting that sacred place.