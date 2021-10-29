Erlev School / Arkitema

+ 23

Schools • Haderslev, Denmark Architects: Arkitema

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Niels Nygaard

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Keflico Kastrup vinduer , Profile Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Mads Ellemose Sørensen

Creative Leader: Pernille Svendsen

Project Design : Mads Vallentin, Troels Voer Hørup, Thomas Latter

Technical Oversight : Lars Rued Davidsen, Per Asmussen

Concept Development : Anna Kathrine Bisgaard Sørensen, Mette Baarup, Anders Ogstrup, Mikkel Mikkelsen Printz, Ann Schou Bentzen, Casper Hestbech

City: Haderslev

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. Erlev School is a pioneering project with strong ambitions for the Danish city of Haderslev. It is the first “new-generation” timber school located in Denmark and one of the very first of its kind in Scandinavia. In August 2021, the school won the national award "Best School Building of the Year 2021".

Erlev school is, in many ways, unique in its appearance. From the start, the project focused on achieving a high level of social, economic, and environmental sustainability. The City of Haderslev had a clear ambition to push the boundaries of traditional school architecture. This inspired the architects to create a project where design, construction, and materials were experimented with in new ways.

A forward-thinking approach consistently shapes the interior design, with simple open geometries that encourage curiosity and creativity. The school strives to be a "learning universe" of atypical learning spaces and activity zones that support activity-based education. Through well-thought architecture, the facilities support and enhance innovative ways to acquire new competencies. Furthermore, the school is characterized by a range of room typologies having different sizes and functionalities; from large common rooms to traditional classrooms, smaller educational spaces, and niches.

The load-bearing structure of the school is made of cross-laminated timber (CLT), a material that creates a visually attractive building and emphasizes environmental values. Through timber, the sensory experience becomes stronger; the scent, feeling, and sound of this material create an environment that comes alive through warm and visually interesting surfaces.

On the outside, a classic schoolyard has been replaced by new design solutions; sheltered green areas provide opportunities for leisure and teaching. These outdoor spaces are also meant for pupils and locals that wish to use the facilities in their spare time.

When the school was awarded 'Best School Building of the Year 2021', the jury stated: "This is an inspiring project, where architecture and functionality go hand in hand. It is very easy to navigate through the different spaces, thanks to a convincing spatial organization and the use of materials. Even considering the high-quality level of the other competition entries, this project is the most convincing; there is a great connection between the educational values of the school and the physical environment that has been created."

The school and adjacent premises have an area of around 5.800 square meters, serving 500 pupils in the municipality of Haderslev.