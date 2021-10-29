UN Studio Reveals Design of 10-Minute Neighbourhood for Seoul

UNStudio has revealed the design for Project H1, a tech-assisted masterplan for a 10-minute neighbourhood in Seoul that would cater to the digital economy. The project transforms an industrial site and railyard into a dense mixed-use urban environment containing all the amenities of contemporary living within a 10-minute walk. This pedestrian-friendly, diverse neighbourhood is complemented by a digital infrastructure developed by UNSense, providing a framework for managing energy production and consumption, local food production, and the shared use of communal spaces.

+ 21

The introduction of a new railway link created the opportunity to develop this industrial area close to the mountains neighbouring Seoul between two residential areas, and the Hyundai Development Company invited UNStudio to create a new mixed-use hub. The development is linked to the two adjacent neighbourhoods through bridges, while the main street is extended across the site.

The site is divided into two zones of different densities, connected by three main squares and a network of plazas. One area accommodates eight residential towers with terraced podiums dedicated to leisure, commercial and cultural programs, whose morphology integrates within the overall landscape design. The apartment units cater to multi-generational housing, featuring flexible layouts, and each residential floor incorporates communal spaces. The second masterplan area, the commercial and business plot, comprises a hotel, co-living residences, co=working spaces and an office model that combines the features of a house, a hotel and an office, dubbed "officetel".

We have taken an approach of ‘flexible urban density’. This enables the multi-functional use of public space and employs mixed-use organisational models to ensure that the residents can meet, connect and socialise, both in planned and spontaneous scenarios. The components of the masterplan not only encourage the creation of strong community bonds, the proposed digital service packages also create an unprecedented level of convenience for the residents.- Ben van Berkel

Nature plays an important role in the new development, as part of the focus on wellbeing. A network of gardens, parks, green roofs and lush green landscapes provides the framework for outdoor living. Incorporating flexibility and adaptability, the masterplan is based on the principle of “productive landscape” with programming for health and fitness featuring climbing walls, parks and running tracks. At the same time, learning and creativity are catered for by an ideas hub, a library and a business incubator. The retail component is accompanied by undefined spaces that would foster interaction and chance encounters. The masterplan also contains amenities for leisure and co-working spaces.