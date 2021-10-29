House HM / 1-1 Architects

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. It is a housing plan in a rural area of ​​Japan. The site is located next to an old shrine and is surrounded by people, big trees, and narrow streets that have lived there for a long time. The client liked this rich environment and bought this land. Therefore, we designed a house that directly feels the surrounding environment of this site.

First, a narrow road in the northern part of the site was planned to pass through the inside of the house as if it continued to the site. This street, which occupies most of the width of the building, was planned to penetrate a large opening in the north and south. As a result, the boundary with the town is blurred, and the image is like living with furniture lined up in a part of the town. In the bedroom, the floorboards and inner walls are made temporary to eliminate the closed private room space. This gives the client the feeling of living in the city wherever they are.

We think that blurring the boundaries with the city also blurs the boundaries of ownership. During the construction, the client actively and happily engaged with the local residents. We believe that housing that induces involvement with the local community is suitable for this town and its residents.