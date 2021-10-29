We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Interval House / Furuya Design Architecture Office

Interval House / Furuya Design Architecture Office

Interval House / Furuya Design Architecture Office

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Meguro City, Japan
  • Design And Supervision:Shunichi Furuya, Kayoko Toyoshima
  • Landscape Design:Shunichi Furuya, Kayoko Toyoshima
  • Architects:Furuya Design Architect Office
  • City:Meguro City
  • Country:Japan
Architecture for rest - This is a three-story wooden house with the same volume as the two-story terrace-house “Omori Lodge OMIKOSHI HOUSE” with a facing shop. I wanted to merge the concept of a series of alleys into the two architectural forms that made an appeal to the town similar to komainu, a pair of stone guardian dogs at the gate of a Shinto shrine.

It can be likened to architecture like the garden of Omori Lodge. As a result, in the zigzag-like space, a comfortable rest space is made by making contact with the surroundings and connecting points.

Plan - Ground and1st Floors
Plan - Ground and1st Floors
Sections
Sections

The ﬁrst-ﬂoor atelier is also used as a greenhouse for planting, and in the margin of the site, plants are implemented while creating a landscape. By contrast, in the upper ﬂoor dwelling, it is designed to create a gap with the next house due to the lack of volume. the gap connects with the terrace of the carrying house, and an illusion as if the alley (garden) rises to the 3rd ﬂoor aerial garden can be anticipated. The gap pulls the sunshine into the room, creating a gap in the landscape. The line of ﬂow follows the 45-degree plan and leads to the living space while creating awareness of the outside.

As a result, in the zigzag-like space, a comfortable rest space is created by making contact with the surroundings and connecting points. Spatial distance from the opposing city. Between work and life. Not residing, but resting. With this meaning, this architecture is called an interval house.

