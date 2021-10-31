We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. Brazil
  5. Prospine Clinic / URBANODE arquitetura

Prospine Clinic / URBANODE arquitetura

Save this project
Prospine Clinic / URBANODE arquitetura
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Clinic
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: URBANODE arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Electrolux, Artlux Cortinas, Balbueno Tapetes, Berneck, Consul, Docol, Durafloor, Guararapes, Idea Store, Midea, Móveis Gruber, Nespresso, Schneider, Suvinil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. The project's program was simple: the main room (table, stretcher and small exercise area) and a waiting room. The client wanted the office to have good sound insulation, so we needed to have both rooms compartmentalized. We lengthened the waiting room from the entrance until we reached the limit for the forecast of a receptionist's table. 

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

As the remaining main space was in an 'L' shape, we curved the dividing wall, opening up the room, receiving more natural light and making it more functional for circulation. The client did not want to use plasterboard lining in the main room, so we proposed that the curved wall follow the lines of the ribbed slab, a detail that added richness to the project. Another important constraint was the need for a washbasin in the service room. 

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

As we don't have a subfloor to make significant modifications, we attached the lavatory closest to the building's sewerage and used the reception furniture to camouflage the facilities. This piece of furniture is also curved, as the existing wall + plaster addition would make it very deep. The angular opening makes it more functional and welcomes the patient who directs to the reception chairs. The blue color was used to make the waiting environment more comfortable and to make the volume, seen from the main room, as an internal attachment under the ribbed slab.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
URBANODE arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicBrazil
Cite: "Prospine Clinic / URBANODE arquitetura" [Consultório Prospine / URBANODE arquitetura] 31 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970929/prospine-clinic-urbanode-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream