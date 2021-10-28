Central Park Office Tower / GROUP A

+ 24

Project Architects: Adam Visser, Chris Woltjes

Architects: Perry Klootwijk, Frank Deltrap, Gabrielius Varnelis, Edwin van Thuijl, Mindaugas Arlauskas, Jos Overmars, Kenny Kwong, Dichao Wang, Jing Lin, Luca Piattelli

Architect And Visual Artist: Laura Onnis

Urban Designer: Greetje van den Nouweland

Client: APF International, Angelo Gordon

Investor: Bouwinvest Dutch Institutional Office Fund

Installation Advisor: Huygen Installation Advisors

City: Utrecht

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. GROUP A has completed the sculptural office tower centrally located in the vibrant Utrecht Station Area. The 90-meter-high Central Park is named after the subtropical park that marks the city’s 45-meter line. The two-story indoor park is enclosed by a receding glass facade embracing the park like an undulating curtain. This is where employees come together to unwind, brainstorm or attend an event in a unique ecosystem overlooking the city. By making the indoor park the building’s central feature, GROUP A adds a landmark to the city’s skyline and establishes a new standard for green office buildings.

Subtropical meeting place. With a green gesture to the city GROUP A prioritizes wellbeing in the office environment. Scientific research has shown that plants have a positive effect on both our physical and mental conditions. Plants increase productivity in the workplace by providing fresh air and reducing stress. On the 11th and 12th floor, the semipublic lush green park with workspace, meeting center, and café offers an experience that contrasts with the office environment. A wooden deck path guides you through the park to seating areas embedded in green.

The green design by MOSS (Makers of Sustainable Spaces) is inspired by the flora of the Azores. The garden includes over 50 trees and shrubs, 1,500 plants, and even a babbling stream. Organic shapes. The subtly alternating façade grid provides a compelling contrast to the transparent waist of the building flooding the park with daylight. The sculpturally designed edges at the top and bottom of the indoor park follow the undulations of the landscape and extend from the outside to the inside. Guided by the planting scheme, the 12th-floor mezzanine organically unfolds around the freestanding core offering panoramic views of the indoor park and the city.

Sustainable and smart building. In Central Park sustainability goes beyond the indoor park. The 23-storey building has the highest standards of sustainability with a BREEAM Excellent design certificate and responds to current and future demands with flexible office floors of around 1,300 sqm each. Smart technology with smart facades and light sensors contribute to a pleasant indoor climate and user comfort. Central Park is expected to be ‘Paris Proof’ in terms of energy consumption and thereby ahead of the Paris climate goals of achieving energy neutrality by 2050. Embedded in The Forum.

Central Park’s double-height ground floor connects seamlessly to The Forum, an elevated landscaped square around Utrecht Central Station. The recessed public plinth with office lobby, commercial space, and café, follows the walking path in a fluid motion. In tune with The Forum’s earthy palette of materials, also designed by GROUP A, Central Park’s bronze-coloured façade adds warmth and elegance. With its smooth transition to The Forum, Central Park is well connected to Utrecht Central Station, Central Business District, and the city centre. Due to its strategic location in the center of the Netherlands, Central Park is easily accessible.