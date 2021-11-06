We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Palazzo del Luce Restoration / EXiT architetti associati

© Marco Zanta© Marco Zanta© Marco Zanta© Marco Zanta+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Historic Preservation, Cowork Interiors
Treviso, Italy
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Text description provided by the architects. The restoration and conversion of the sixteenth-century building, originally built by the military leader Mercurio Bua and used as his private house, located inside the ancient walls of Treviso and overlooking the monumental Temple of San Nicolò, was an opportunity to learn about and deepen the centenary history of this part of the city.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Over the centuries, the building has been part of some largest transformations that involved the city of Treviso, from the late medieval period to the present day, passing through the damage caused by the bombings of two world wars and the consequent reconstructions, which partially altered its identity and wrote its destiny, through the conversion in headquarters of several public institutions.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

The first step of the project fulfilled the need to remove those inconsistent integrations with the history of the building, to consolidate the original structure, to give it a more clear reading, and to rediscover some ancient frescoes on the main facade, according to the spirit of Treviso, also called "Urbs picta" thanks to its many frescoed buildings.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The opening towards the city came with the need for a new name, "Palazzo Della Luce", which emphasizes the public vocation of the building; a new place where the original architecture and spatiality of the building dialogue with the contemporaneity, as a consequence of its new function as co-working, to reach new forms of professionalism and sociality, linked to a fluid use of high-tech services. 

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Project gallery

Project location

Address:31100 Treviso, Italy

About this office
EXiT architetti associati
Office

