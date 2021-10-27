We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Canada
  5. Forest Glamp / Bourgeois / Lechasseur architects

Forest Glamp / Bourgeois / Lechasseur architects

Save this project
Forest Glamp / Bourgeois / Lechasseur architects
Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

© Maxime Brouillet© Maxime Brouillet© Maxime Brouillet© Maxime Brouillet+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Meters away from some of Québec’s most spectacular landscapes is an unusual new glamping project. Reflection is the work of Québec-based Bourgeois Lechasseur / architects, who have developed a highly versatile approach to get-away rentals. They first experimented with the luxurious Charlevoix Domes, followed by the slightly nostalgic Cabin A. Reflection, their latest endeavor, is a set of two resolutely contemporary cabins in the woods.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

The identical units were built on a flat piece of land close to one of Québec’s most popular ski resorts, Massif Petite-Rivière-Saint-François. The challenge for the architects was to engage guests in an intimate relationship with nature, rather than dazzle them with the overwhelming views nearby. Key to the design was a focus on creating accommodations that would almost disappear among the trees.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

The shared arrival and parking area are accessible through an unpaved road, connected to local hiking trails. To ensure maximum privacy for guests, the two minimalist cabins were built back-to-back, fifty meters from each other, one facing east and the other one facing west. Their most striking feature is a totally glazed façade, set against the forest backdrop. Darkened wooden slats clad the other three façades, reinforcing the sense of immersion among the nearby trees.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

The entrances, off to the side of each cabin, appear to have been pushed inwards, interrupting the otherwise mostly seamless façades. The move is typical of Bourgeois / Lechasseur architects, who clearly enjoy blurring the lines between exteriors and interiors. The dark wood cladding used outside appears to carry through the interior along the entire length of the living area, while the clear pine ceiling used throughout the units is replicated outside. Designed for up to six persons, each cabin features a cozy living/dining area with a fireplace, as well as two enclosed bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom. Guests can also enjoy the relaxing environment of an exterior spa.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Prefabrication. In this latest project, the architects opted to experiment with prefabrication. Each of the twin units consists of two modules, prefabricated before being shipped to the site to be assembled. Although the process was meant to be relatively straightforward, it led to unexpected challenges, among them a variety of mechanical connections between the modules. Meticulous site coordination was required during the final assembly. Two operations, however, had to take place on the location: the pouring of the radiant concrete slab, and installation of the long, reflective glass walls.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Considerable attention was paid to the treatment of the mirror façades in an effort to prevent hazardous bird collisions. Client-driven research led to a product approved by the well-known Audubon Society, as well as several other bird conservancy associations. Almost invisible to the human eye, bird deterrent window markers were carefully installed on the outside of the glass panes that line the living area.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

A nostalgic yearning for nature resides deep in the minds of many Canadians, often conceived as rustic log cabins tucked away in the woods. Today’s travelers, however, seek comfort and poetry, something Reflection will also provide as guests immerse themselves in the surrounding forest.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bourgeois / Lechasseur architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesCanada
Cite: "Forest Glamp / Bourgeois / Lechasseur architects" 27 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970863/forest-glamp-bourgeois-lechasseur-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream