H House / G+ Architects

Houses • Mỹ Tho, Vietnam Architects: G+ Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 789 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Quang Tran

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project TAICERA AnCuong , TOA Manufacturers:

Design Team: Giang Doan, Hoang Vu, Khanh Steven

Engineering: Le Van Chung

City: Mỹ Tho

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This is a small villa for a nuclear family located on a lively and crowded main street of My Tho city – Tien Giang province. Its area is not too large. In the limited site, the dwelling needs to ensure the building density and distances to create a quiet and private space for family members. It makes them relax when coming back home after a busy working day. The architect's desire is always to bring not only a convenient residence but also experiences with various spaces and the attracted natural elements consisting of light rhythm and windy journey.

Behind a simple concrete fence, through a large front harmonious garden, the building’s façade is gradually stretching under the shadow of trees, which makes the villa architecture own a modest appearance. The methods of large terrace’s roofs and wooden ventilation doors limit the sunlight while we can still open the glass doors from the inside increase maximum the interaction between the interior and exterior world of this habitat.

About the solutions for space, the movement of the upper floor to behind in order to maintain the setback distance and the role of an architecture building in the current urban context. The floor plan extends in many directions helps natural light and wind come through all rooms and create several small landscapes such as gardens, pools serving the common and independent spaces. There are long walls reflecting the change of sunlight and the shadow of the trees during the day. It leads the inside spaces toward the nature outside which expresses the close relationship that is necessary for the condition of tropical climate.

The family members usually gather together for entertainment activities. Therefore, the kitchen, dining, and common rooms are designed to link to the swimming pool, so that the members can become fond of each other. The materials are reduced intentionally to define the architecture element only as a background for all human activities and to provide a calm atmosphere. Finally, with this building, we want to express our points about spatial thinking that is appropriate for the local context.