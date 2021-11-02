Minhang Riverfront Regeneration / SPARK Architects

+ 38

Project Directors: Stephen Pimbley, Wenhui Lim, Wei Min

Design Team: Danny Yan, Luca Maccarinelli, Xilin Zhu , Menghao Li, Jason Ye, Xi Yang

The Client: Shanghai Nanbinjiang Investment Development Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. SPARK is delighted to announce the completion of the Minhang Riverfront Regeneration, the initial phase of SPARK’s much wider regeneration master plan of the public space of Shanghai’s Minhang district. The Minhang Riverfront is an ambitious story of urban regeneration. A mere 24 months ago it was a decrepit overgrown riverfront faced by low grade industrial warehouses with remnants of paths, industrial and disused utilities evidence of many years of change and neglect within the district.

Save this picture! Plan Block 05. Image Courtesy of SPARK Architects

Today it has become a vibrant mix of commercial, technology and institutional uses connected by SPARK’s urban park, an open space armature around which existing developments have been upgraded. SPARK’s proposal creates a 750 metre long recreational environment that meets the government and community’s desire for a sense of place that facilitates better pedestrian connections and promotes a more sustainable living environment.

SPARK’s design concept used the single cell Diatom as a recurring motif. Diatoms are single cell algae of many beautiful forms that naturally clean water. We have abstracted the Diatom form into two- and three-dimensional objects that animate the river embankment telling the story river and environment in regeneration.

Save this picture! Mater plan. Image Courtesy of SPARK Architects

The design of the riverfront includes continuous green ribbons of walking, jogging and bicycle tracks and 3 pedestrian bridges that link the residential, education and business communities together. The landscape was designed by layering four distinct zones that enhance views create and for the first time accessibility to the river. The linear zones take on an abstracted riparian form and house innovative pockets of activity with lawns, cafés, a sports park and event plaza.

Save this picture! Section bridge. Image Courtesy of SPARK Architects

SPARK designed a bespoke wayfinding and furniture strategy that contributes to the storytelling and accessibility of the transformed environment. Stephen Pimbley, Partner SPARK said,“The Minhang project exemplifies how urban open space can be a key factor in civic regeneration and social sustainability. It has instilled a sense of civic pride in the district and set a local benchmark for the quality of life for future residents”.

Lim Wenhui, Partner at SPARK said,“We were really excited about the potential goals of the project to our imagination to bring new life to the riverfront and provide a safe, attractive environment that invites residents, students, visitors and business people discover the forgotten riverfront and celebrate its rebirth”.