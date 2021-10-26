Sport Equipment & Tribune Robert Gazzi Stadium / SCHÉMAA

+ 15

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Design Team: Maria Enescu & Simon El Hage

Client: City of Bondy

Equipment: 520 m²

Tribune: 80 m²

Outdoor Spaces: 11250 m²

City: Bondy

Country: France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A new Sports Equipment was arranged in an L-shape at the south-eastern corner of the stadium. It opens towards the entrance to the site and the football field and contains the forecourt and landscaped areas.

The building consists of two registers, two elements that attract and meet without touching. A first element, anchored to the ground, constitutes the base of the building and integrates the entire program. The second element, suspended, makes up the roof and canopy of the equipment.

The two registers are separated from each other by a partially glazed fault that illuminates the various spaces and flares out at the level of the multipurpose room.

The underside of the canopy is marked by animated geometry. It is treated in perforated metal and deforms in relation to the various programmatic elements, thus offering, along with the outdoor circulation, variations in heights and openings.

A new grandstand fitted out opposite the main building, along the western boundary of the plot. It is treated as an origami sculpture in concrete integrating vegetated embankments. A planted strip located along the site boundary provides an acoustic barrier and enhances the view from the neighboring plots. A translucent polycarbonate wall, placed between the last row of stands and the vegetated strip, allows the stand to be isolated while promoting the natural lighting of the stands.