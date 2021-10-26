We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. France
  5. Sport Equipment & Tribune Robert Gazzi Stadium / SCHÉMAA

Sport Equipment & Tribune Robert Gazzi Stadium / SCHÉMAA

Save this project
Sport Equipment & Tribune Robert Gazzi Stadium / SCHÉMAA

© David Foessel© David Foessel© David Foessel© David Foessel+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training, Stadiums
Bondy, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. A new Sports Equipment was arranged in an L-shape at the south-eastern corner of the stadium. It opens towards the entrance to the site and the football field and contains the forecourt and landscaped areas.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The building consists of two registers, two elements that attract and meet without touching. A first element, anchored to the ground, constitutes the base of the building and integrates the entire program. The second element, suspended, makes up the roof and canopy of the equipment.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Building floor plan
Building floor plan

The two registers are separated from each other by a partially glazed fault that illuminates the various spaces and flares out at the level of the multipurpose room.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The underside of the canopy is marked by animated geometry. It is treated in perforated metal and deforms in relation to the various programmatic elements, thus offering, along with the outdoor circulation, variations in heights and openings.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

A new grandstand fitted out opposite the main building, along the western boundary of the plot. It is treated as an origami sculpture in concrete integrating vegetated embankments. A planted strip located along the site boundary provides an acoustic barrier and enhances the view from the neighboring plots. A translucent polycarbonate wall, placed between the last row of stands and the vegetated strip, allows the stand to be isolated while promoting the natural lighting of the stands.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:93140 Bondy, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SCHÉMAA
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingStadiumsFrance
Cite: "Sport Equipment & Tribune Robert Gazzi Stadium / SCHÉMAA" 26 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970807/sport-equipment-and-tribune-robert-gazzi-stadium-schemaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream