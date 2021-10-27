We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Refuge in Bugre / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Refuge in Bugre / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo

© Bruno Zaitter

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture
Balsa Nova, Brazil
© Bruno Zaitter
© Bruno Zaitter

Text description provided by the architects. This refuge is located on a farm in the metropolitan region of the city of Curitiba in southern Brazil. The shelter is based on a retaining wall made of "madeira rosa" stone from the Rio de Janeiro region. On one side there is a concrete terrace for a "fogo de chão", and on the other side a garden of tropical plants that blend with the native vegetation of the site.

© Bruno Zaitter
© Bruno Zaitter
Plan
Plan
© Bruno Zaitter
© Bruno Zaitter

The shelter has two volumes, the smallest is a Pinus wooden box where the hall and part of the living room are located. The largest volume, all white and with a large opening with large windows to the balcony, there is the kitchen and dining room, as well as the owners' bedroom and a guest bathroom and bedroom. The structure of the shelter was made with a wood frame system and has a thermoacoustic EIFS coating on its external walls.

Elevation - North
Elevation - North
Elevation - West
Elevation - West

Due to greater privacy and security at the request of the owners in the briefing, the south facade is mostly closed, where the only opening is the entrance door. The north facade has, in addition to the large windows to take advantage of the sun, also has a wooden balcony supported by a wooden structure that advances under the stone wall. From this balcony, you can enjoy the warmth of sunny winter days overlooking the property's lake. The shading of these wide openings is due to the Pinus wood protections with folding openings. With straight and pure lines, the refuge offers all the prominence of the nature that surrounds it.

© Bruno Zaitter
© Bruno Zaitter

Project location

Address:Balsa Nova, Estado de Paraná, 83650-000, Brazil

Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Refuge in Bugre / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo" [Refúgio no Bugre / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo] 27 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

