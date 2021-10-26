Morphosis Launches DesignClass on Model Making, Technology and Leadership

Morphosis has joined DesignClass, a growing collection of online classes featuring innovators from architecture, design, and creative leadership. Each class aims to build "curious and creative confidence" in future generations of creative professionals. Delving into design process, logic, and architecture, the new class focuses on how to translate ideas into dynamic architecture with one of the leading practices today.

As outlined by DesignClass, participants will explore the process, logic, and emotion behind Morphosis architecture through the lens of the Dallas Perot Museum of Nature and Science as a deep-dive case study. The class covers everything from hand-made models to advanced software, and in turn, how to solve programmatic needs while responding to the client and a ever-evolving urban context. DesignClass aims to grows into a unique platform where people from around the world can learn from design leaders and each other, as well as encourage future generations to be inspired by architecture.

Joshua Sanabria, CEO of DesignClass, touched on the importance of the newest addition to the course offerings. "The collaboration with Morphosis has been a year in the making. It all stemmed from the firm's desire to give back to the community and showcase a few rising leaders. When you hear Morphosis you think of Thom Mayne, and while he certainly is the figurehead, there are many other talented and driven leaders within the firm. Our collaboration focused on pulling back the veil and revealing the design process of this amazing team and hopefully demystifying the firm a little. My favorite section of this class is the model shop chapters. They explore how model making has been an integral part of the Morphosis design process for 5 decades. You start to understand that models are not precious objects but essential tools for achieving amazing spaces."

The DesignClass has 3 distinct sections, each featuring a leader within the firm. Eric Meyer reveals the in-depth model-making and study model process that helps designers and clients wrap their minds around complex forms, construction, and design. Kerenza Harris explores how technology has enabled the firm to turn visions into reality. She challenges participants to think differently about technology and how they can understand the decision-making and rationale behind forms. Finally, Arne Emerson shares how he works directly with designers and clients to make a building work for everyone involved. Arne's focus is on leadership and bringing a project to life.

When asked what advice Joshua would give for architects/designers looking to learn in different formats, he noted that, "architecture is typically a very self-driven career that relies on each person to pursue knowledge and expertise. The unfortunate thing is that access to this knowledge is still very siloed and often locked away in the halls of elite architecture schools. One of the class leaders, Kerenza Harris, is also a Sci-Arc professor and many of her lessons in this DesignClass take inspiration from what she teaches her students. This class is part of a larger vision to foster curious and creative confidence in a new generation of architects."

Find out more about the Morphosis DesignClass here.