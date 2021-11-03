How to Hang Hammocks in Apartments?

Save this picture! Estúdio [meu.coração.queima] / Jeferson Branco Arquitetura. Image © Fábio Jr. Severo

Hammocks are an undeniable passion and an iconic design element in Brazil and are key pieces of furniture in many Brazilian homes. In small houses or apartments, however, hammocks can often be difficult to place in the room. This article shows examples of how to include hammocks in architectural projects and ideas to inspire you to hang one in your apartment.

Hammocks are ancient items that date back to the native peoples of South America, especially in tropical regions. Originally made of natural fibers, hammocks are lightweight beds that were used by indigenous people to rest on hunting expeditions and also to sleep in village dwellings. Over time, colonization spread, and this object started to become part of the settlers' culture, being used as furniture in the large verandas of the houses and also as a necessary item for travelers who would spend a temporary stay on the balconies of local villagers.

Today, hammocks are still used for traveling especially in the northern region of Brazil, serving as a comfortable and cool resting place aboard long boat trips. Meanwhile, when used in residential settings, they become a decorative item that conveys a sense of relaxation, peacefulness, comfort, and coolness. Even so, living in big cities leaves us with little room to integrate these objects into our urban lifestyle. We have selected a few projects that feature hammocks in apartment designs:

Inside an apartment, you can hang the hammock on the ceiling, as seen in the Expansion of an Apartment in Brazil Building by Alvorada Arquitetos, or on the walls, as in the [meu.coração.queima] Studio, designed by Jeferson Branco Arquitetura, and in the Elã Studio by Natália Lemos and Paula Pupo. The hooks can even be concealed inside a cabinet or wooden panel as in the Vergalhão Apartment, by CoDA Arquitetos, and the Lapa Apartment, by Base Arquitetura.

Save this picture! Expansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Kok

Save this picture! Estúdio [meu.coração.queima] / Jeferson Branco Arquitetura. Image © Lio Simas

Save this picture! Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Image © Denilson Machado MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! Vergalhão Apartment / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Júlia Tótoli

Save this picture! Apartamento Lapa / Base Arquitetura. Image © Guilherme Pucci

Hammocks are increasingly becoming an alternative piece of furniture in urban homes, being used as hanging armchairs attached to the ceiling, as seen in the Marcela Apartment, by INÁ Arquitetura, the Taquinho Apartment, by Lez Arquitetura, or even the Oliva Apartment, by the same office. The FF Apartment, by Studio 2 Arquitetura e Interiores, is a case in point, where the traditional hammock is reimagined in a new language, still evoking the idea of lightness and relaxation.

Save this picture! Apartamento Marcela / INÁ Arquitetura. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Taquinho Apartment / Lez Arquitetura. Image © Júlia Tótoli

Save this picture! Apartamento Oliva / Lez Arquitetura. Image © Joana França

Save this picture! FF Apartment / Studio 2 Arquitetura e Interiores. Image © Joana França