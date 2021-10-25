We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Nordic - Office of Architecture Reveals the Interior Design of Jiangbei International Terminal 3B

Nordic Office of Architecture won the interior design competition for the new Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport Terminal 3B in China with a concept that integrates experiential programmes and references the identity of the Chinese city. Created in collaboration with UDG, ADC and Lichtvision, the project aims to facilitate intuitive wayfinding while providing travellers with a series of interactive spaces and attractions along their journey.

© Tuzen© Tuzen© Tuzen© Nordic Office of Architecture

© Tuzen
© Tuzen

The design is created around a series of references to Chongqing’s culture and scenery that gradually build up from departure to the gates. These nods to the region’s history and landscape are expressed through materials, finishes, wall treatments and graphics, creating a story that culminates with demonstrations of Chongqing’s art and technology. The departure level features four external gardens, each referencing a landscape typology from the region - the canyon, the river, the bamboo grove and the flower garden - accessible from the central axis and the adjacent retail spaces.

© Tuzen
© Tuzen

The project is conceived as a “river” flowing to the gates along which passengers encounter “islands” and “banks” meant for resting and interaction. The design creates movement and pauses through the use of patterns and shapes, with linear geometries indicating transit and the closed smooth shapes of furniture and design details marking seating and resting areas. In addition, the concept proposes an array of experience-focused programmes relating to art, nature and entertainment.

  • Architect: Nordic — Office of Architecture -Thomas Fagernes, Chrsitian Henriksen, Bjørn Olav Susæg, Yang Zhang, Jaymar Delgado, Eva Schwärzler and Lisa Germain
  • Local Architect: UDG - Cui Yongxiang, Yu Liang, Liu Xin, Chen Gang, Jiang Weixiong, Jerson Zhang, Echo Zhuang, Qin Zheng, Jacob Cheng, Yu Lifeng, Chen Shida, Zhang Xiaoli, Gu Lin, Liu Naizhi, Wang Haiyan, Ling Haifeng, Ma Yanlin, Wu Binbin, Wang Tiante, Tang Rongkang, Zhao tianci, Miller Mi
  • Lighting Designer: Lichtvision
  • Brand Designer: Abstract Drawing Center
  • Commercial Planning: Alan Thompson

© Tuzen
© Tuzen

