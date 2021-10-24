We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Estonia
  5. Tabivere Basic School / Arhitekt Must

Tabivere Basic School / Arhitekt Must

Save this project
Tabivere Basic School / Arhitekt Must

© Terje Ugandi© Terje Ugandi© Terje Ugandi© Terje Ugandi+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School, Detail
Estonia
  • Design Team:Kaire Koidu, Sander Paling, Katrin Vilberg
  • Client:Tartu vald
  • Country:Estonia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi

Independence of a small settlement. The existing school building, with its long corridors, separated blocks, and without a central public space, no longer met the needs of the local residents. The terms of reference for the new building foresaw it as the centre of the community – its function as a basic school is complemented by a public library, a gym, music rooms, and a general-purpose auditorium.

Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi
Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Its proximity to the city of Tartu constantly tests the functioning of Tabivere as an independent settlement – people increasingly tend to work in and use the services of the larger city. The new building makes it possible to reverse that trend. The building is meant for all the inhabitants of Tabivere, expanding the range of services offered and promoting social interaction between the residents. 

Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi
Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi

Grandiose gallery. The long and slender volume of the building flirts with the typology of the basilica, common in church architecture. The backbone of the school is a gallery space 100m long and 7m high lined with elements made of laminated timber. The volume of the gallery extends above the rest of the building, bringing natural light through the windows of the clerestory into the interior of the school. The central axis is open at both ends and the wooden elements expand partly into the outdoor space. The red mosaic concrete and the repetitive rhythm of the elements accentuate the axiality of the space even further while being balanced by the warmth of the wood. 

Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi

The drumlins of Vooremaa. The most common landforms of the region are drumlins, which occur in parallel and in groups; in folklore, due to their mystical shape, they were also considered furrows plowed by Kalevipoeg. The long building placed perpendicular to the slope brings out the strong relief of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi

The building plays with its surroundings as well – in the middle of its elongated indoor space, the single-story building turns into two levels through intermediate floors. The landscape architecture of the building also follows the movement and the shape of the drumlins. The surrounding landscape of elongated hills and depressions invites discovery and experimentation with abstract and playful forms. 

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tabivere Parish, Tartu County, Estonia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arhitekt Must
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolDetailEstonia
Cite: "Tabivere Basic School / Arhitekt Must" 24 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970693/tabivere-basic-school-arhitekt-must> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream