tini Pavilion / tini + delavegacanolasso

tini Pavilion / tini + delavegacanolasso
© Imagen Subliminal
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Pavilion
Madrid, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
© Imagen Subliminal
Text description provided by the architects. On one-half garage on the other showroom, a space which is living room and gallery at the same time. The tini pavilion is created to contain a 1948 Porsche 356, and a 1959 Austin Healey 3000, as well as a seating area with a minibar. It aims to be, not a garage or a container, but a stage box. A stage box was created out of two totally prefabricated modules, transported separately by road, and assembled on-site creating a single, unique space. A black “curtain” encases the space which is lit by two spotlights.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Its main façade is a 9-meter (29.5 feet) lattice that hints the viewer of the pavilion’s content while filtering the light, and allowing for ventilation. The façade opens completely, merging the garden and the pavilion together. The️ pavilion starts from two corten steel tini modules to occupy the exact place left by the 6 large existing linden trees. The rear corten facade in its natural color is like a rock in the garden, opaque and heavy while the interior is delicate, a continuous black surface that wants to disappear.

© Imagen Subliminal
Elevación
Elevación
© Imagen Subliminal
The result is a simple and elegant pavilion, boisterous on the outside while scenic on the inside.

© Imagen Subliminal
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSpain
Cite: "tini Pavilion / tini + delavegacanolasso" [Pabellón tini / tini + delavegacanolasso] 28 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970672/tini-pavilion-tini-plus-delavegacanolasso> ISSN 0719-8884

