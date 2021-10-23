Wes Anderson-Inspired Short Film Highlights Singapore's Built Environment and Urban Planning

Architectural photographer and short filmmaker Kevin Siyuan released his latest architectural short film titled "A Wes Anderson-ish Singapore", a short motion picture that features buildings by world renowned architects built around the country. The 30-minute documentary was released as part of Singapore Archifest's virtual exhibition: Singapore Through My Eyes, and focuses on the urban planning, architecture, neighborhoods, parks, and green spaces, and how the people of Singapore have adapted to the pandemic.

The film, which is inspired by Wes Anderson's signature films such as "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and the upcoming "The French Dispatch", features buildings such as the CapitaSpring by Bjarke Ingels Group, Carlo Ratti Associati, and RSP, Apple Marina Bay Sands, Supreme Court by Foster + Partners, Kampung Admiralty, Oasis Downtown, and Design Orchard by WOHA, along with other iconic landmarks.

Save this picture! Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of Apple

In 2019, Kevin Siyuan put together 'Corridors of Diversity', a short montage of communal corridors and HDB (Housing and Development Board) block facades, featuring the dynamic designs and forms of Singapore's densely built environment.