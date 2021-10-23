We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Wes Anderson-Inspired Short Film Highlights Singapore's Built Environment and Urban Planning

Wes Anderson-Inspired Short Film Highlights Singapore's Built Environment and Urban Planning

Save this article
Wes Anderson-Inspired Short Film Highlights Singapore's Built Environment and Urban Planning

Architectural photographer and short filmmaker Kevin Siyuan released his latest architectural short film titled "A Wes Anderson-ish Singapore", a short motion picture that features buildings by world renowned architects built around the country. The 30-minute documentary was released as part of Singapore Archifest's virtual exhibition: Singapore Through My Eyes, and focuses on the urban planning, architecture, neighborhoods, parks, and green spaces, and how the people of Singapore have adapted to the pandemic.

The film, which is inspired by Wes Anderson's signature films such as "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and the upcoming "The French Dispatch", features buildings such as the CapitaSpring by Bjarke Ingels Group, Carlo Ratti Associati, and RSP, Apple Marina Bay Sands, Supreme Court by Foster + Partners, Kampung Admiralty, Oasis Downtown, and Design Orchard by WOHA, along with other iconic landmarks.

Save this picture!
Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of Apple
Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of Apple

In 2019, Kevin Siyuan put together 'Corridors of Diversity', a short montage of communal corridors and HDB (Housing and Development Board) block facades, featuring the dynamic designs and forms of Singapore's densely built environment.

About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Wes Anderson-Inspired Short Film Highlights Singapore's Built Environment and Urban Planning" 23 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970656/wes-anderson-inspired-short-film-highlights-singapores-built-environment-and-urban-planning> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream