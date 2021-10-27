We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Calatrava's UAE Pavilion Through the Lens of Stephane Aboudaram

Calatrava's UAE Pavilion Through the Lens of Stephane Aboudaram

A "symbolic interpretation of the flow of movement", Calatrava’s design for the UAE Pavilion at the 2020 Expo Dubai is a 15,000 square meters immersive and multisensory experience. Images recently shot by Stephane Aboudaram highlight a structure of 28 automated cantilevered wings, that open and rotate at a range of 110 and 125 degrees. Moreover, these photos also show a central skylight, that mimics the logo of this year’s expo.

© Stephane Aboudaram© Stephane Aboudaram© Stephane Aboudaram© Stephane Aboudaram+ 34

Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the UAE pavilion embodies the theme of "wings that depict the flow of movement". Integrated within a context of greenery, the project seeks to introduce visitors to the history, culture, and innovations of the UAE.

© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram
© Stephane Aboudaram

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Calatrava's UAE Pavilion Through the Lens of Stephane Aboudaram " 27 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970605/calatravas-uae-pavilion-through-the-lens-of-stephane-aboudaram> ISSN 0719-8884

