Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Offers Sensory Experience of Brazilian Biodiversity

Designed by JPG.ARQ, MMBB Arquitetos, and Ben-Avid, the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers a sensory experience that connects visitors of the World Expo with Brazilian biomes and cultural heritage.

+ 9

The pavilion is raised on piers over a reflecting pool that covers most of the 4,000 square meters of the site and consists of a huge tensile steel structure with a lightweight translucent membrane covering its four sides. Projectors bring Brazil's biodiversity to life, showing images of the country's history and culture, popular festivities, cities, and renewable energy sources.

As you step into the pavilion, you feel like you are in an oasis, immersed in Brazil's natural environment, walking through diverse landscapes. You will experience cultural and gastronomic diversity through taste, rhythms, sounds, textures, images, and also through design, with furniture by Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha.

The main attraction of the pavilion is the immersive atmosphere created by image projections on the steel structure’s white fabric, which is transformed into a huge screen featuring Brazilian ecosystems and cities. Located in the hot Dubai desert, the space offers shade during the day, while at dusk, it transforms into a luminous floating cube, like a lantern pierced by a dark path made of non-slip, black concrete.

The large reflecting pool is supplied by rainwater harvesting, back-flushing filters, and condensation from the air-conditioning system. According to the architects, one of the biggest challenges was to collect as much rainwater as possible using filters (underground balance tanks), always seeking to minimize consumption.

The pavilion displays the Brazilian waters, its rivers and wetlands. The birthplace of all fertile life, a natural heritage that forms the basis for the issue of sustainability on the planet. — The design team

In addition to using reclaimed water, all lighting fixtures include low power consumption LEDs. The project also has a Building Management System (BMS) for building automation to monitor and control energy and water consumption. The system controls and monitors the building's mechanical, electrical, and plumbing equipment, such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems, providing intelligent operation of the pavilion's engineering systems.

The project of the Brazil Pavilion was selected through a national design competition organized by Apex-Brasil, in partnership with the Brazilian Architects Institute (Instituto dos Arquitetos do Brasil - IAB), and announced to the public in 2018.

With information from Apex-Brasil. We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai.