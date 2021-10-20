New Images Reveal EMBT's Timber Central Station in Naples

Barcelona-based Miralles Tagliabue - EMBT has completed its construction of the Centro Direszionale di Napoli train station and subway, an underground central station that combines the city's natural volcanic geography with the site's 1970's-built master plan designed by Kenzo Tange. The design focuses on art, architecture, and archaeology, also known as the "Triple A", giving the site a highly recognizable identity that contrasts its surroundings and historical context.

Back in 2004, the city of Naples commissioned international architects to design a new train station for the city's metropolitan line. The list of architects included Alvaro Siza, Karim Rashid, Domenique Perault, and Sir Norman Foster, among others. However, EMBT's proposal was selected to design the new station.

The new station is part of ongoing improvements to the city's infrastructure. The project's complex topography and massive roof structure offers pedestrians different levels of public spaces that "allow a physical reception of the city's present and past and charts the topographical movements and dynamics of the local population". The architects used the site's pre-existing concrete structures but introduced wooden elements and vault-like canopies on top, creating a new organic piazza.

