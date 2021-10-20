We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. An Abandoned 70s Building in Berlin Became a Contemporary Art Venue During the “The Sun Machine Is Coming Down” Event

An Abandoned 70s Building in Berlin Became a Contemporary Art Venue During the “The Sun Machine Is Coming Down” Event

Save this article
An Abandoned 70s Building in Berlin Became a Contemporary Art Venue During the “The Sun Machine Is Coming Down” Event
Save this picture!
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst

For 10 days, Berlin's abandoned International Congress Centre (ICC) was transformed into a stage for performance, acrobatic and visual arts, films, concerts and talks during Berliner Festspiele's "The Sun Machine Is Coming Down" event. The 1970s futuristic building that remained closed for the last seven years provided the framework for a multi-layered experience, illustrating its potential for reactivation and adaptive reuse.

© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst+ 11

Save this picture!
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst

"The Sun Machine Is Coming Down" event, whose title borrows a phrase from David Bowie's 1969 song "Memory of a Free Festival", took place between 7 and 17 October and proposed an assemblage of art mediums and genres within a disused structure with a significant cultural dimension. Blending exciting art with site-specific installations while making use of the spatial framework of the unique building, the event is part of a tradition of similar performance schemes that aim to generate new realms of experience.

Save this picture!
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst

The Berliner Festspiele wish that this mixture of transformation, poetry and 'Sun Machine' has set an example for a different kind of artistic institution in Berlin, both for the future and for this incredible building." – Thomas Oberender, Director of the Berliner Festspiele and the project's initiator.

Related Article

OMA Completes First Quadrant of KaDeWe Department Store in Berlin

Built in 1979, the ICC, designed by architects Ursulina Schüler-Witte and Ralf Schüler, is a unique example of high-tech, futuristic architecture, whose machine and spacecraft aesthetic can be traced to the smallest of details. Featuring two large auditoriums with a shared central stage, a large foyer and various amenities, the project was highly praised thought its operational phase. The building closed its doors in 2014, and the same year, a concept was put forward for the reactivation and conversion of the structure into an International Congress Center for Contemporary Culture, developed by Bureau N, Julia Albani, Florian Heilmeyer and Something Fantastic. Although the idea gathered public attention at the time, the fate of the building and the refurbishment project is yet to be established by decision-makers.

Save this picture!
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst
Save this picture!
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst
© Berliner Festspiele / Eike Walkenhorst

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "An Abandoned 70s Building in Berlin Became a Contemporary Art Venue During the “The Sun Machine Is Coming Down” Event" 20 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970463/an-abandoned-70s-building-in-berlin-became-a-contemporary-art-venue-during-the-the-sun-machine-is-coming-down-event> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream