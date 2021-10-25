LM House / João de Barro Arquitetura

+ 30

Houses • Brazil Architects: Joao de Barro Arquitetura

Area: 5070 ft²

Year: 2019

Photographs: Israel Gollino

Manufacturers: AutoDesk Kohler ACT 3D , EMMIG , Fortlev , Léo Móveis , Tecline , Trimble Navigation , iluminar



Lead Architect: Diogo Mendes Gonçalves

Project Team: Raphaella Beatriz Mendes

Collaborators: Larissy Kelly Caixeta

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘LM’ residence is located in a private condominium in Patrocínio, Minas Gerais, Brazil. This residence was built on a site of 1.056,43 m², and its project conception appeared in order to attend to the demands of a couple who aspires to receive family and friends and also have a practical and comfortable house, where they can work and practice their hobbies.

The architecture of the house reflects the couple´s characteristics: modern, practical, and contemplating its roots. The residence has 470,76 m² distributed over two floors and annexes. Due to the couple's necessities, the program has a garage to three cars, a living room with the possibility of integrating with the gourmet area, a toilet, a tv area facing the pool area, a pantry that supports the kitchen area, and a home office, that contemplates an amazing green area.

To access the second floor as a second option, we have the vacuum elevator which uses air compression for its operation, which makes easier its implementation. On this floor there are three suite rooms, being two of them a conventional room facing the front of the house, and a master suite with a closet facing the pool area. Attached to the master suite, we created another home office that goes with the family´s routine. In the circulation area, we created a support cabinet. This hall also gives access to two generous balconies which contemplates the beginning and the end of the land, where you can watch the amazing sunrise and also the sunset.

Due to the solar study, we have the north exactly 90º from the land, and because of that, we created hinged windows on the front of the house that receives bigger insolation. Attached, was created an area to a small gym, facing the green area. The idea has always been to make the most of the openings to the surroundings.

We opted for the steel-frame structure, wood, and concrete, materials that express a lot about the applied concept.