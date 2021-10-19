We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Hyundai Premium Outlet SPACE1 Cube / Betwin Space Design

Hyundai Premium Outlet SPACE1 Cube / Betwin Space Design

Save this project
Hyundai Premium Outlet SPACE1 Cube / Betwin Space Design

© Yong-joon Choi© Yong-joon Choi© Yong-joon Choi© Yong-joon Choi+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Hyundai Premium Outlet Space 1 was opened in Dasan New Town, Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do. It is the first gallery-type outlet in Korea, and adds cultural and artistic elements such as art galleries and parks. Its name “SPACE 1” also took the first letter of “Shopping, Play, Art, Culture, Experience” and added “1” with the meaning of one. The overall design direction was also “Everyone’s Holiday”, establishing its identity as “a holiday for everyone”.

Save this picture!
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

One notable space is the symbolic CUBE that connects indoor and outdoor. It creates various expressions and landscapes within the space, where each area overlaps and connects through the design concept “Pairing Cities”. This forms a three-dimensional facade and provides an interesting spatial sense. Besides, by blurring the brands’ boundaries, it makes visitors experience a variety of moving lines connecting shopping areas and rest areas naturally.

Save this picture!
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

The space on the first floor is designed by patterning external flooring materials as a transfer space that connects outdoor gardens and indoor stores. The outdoor shade structure and CUBE are combined to make the ceiling design look outstanding. Restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and lifestyle brands gather together, allowing visitors to experience a bright and vibrant spatial sense. Located on the front side of the first floor, the fine dining “H” restaurant has an open kitchen where visitors can see the cooking process. The design concept “Garden in patio” makes visitors experience eating in an outdoor garden with the stained glass on the ceiling of the greenhouse and the plants in the center.

Save this picture!
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

A void for rest area is located on the second floor, making visitors feel both vertical spatial sense and openness, and experience the mass of CUBE at once. In CUBE, one meets first an accessory multi-shop that harmonizes with CUBE and introduces formative elements in order to express various accessory products in a different way. It was intended to express a design language where various elements could be combined together through the design concept “Altered Chord”, The design team has designed different details and objects respectively depending on the product lines by utilizing finishing materials with various textures such as FRP, acrylic, metal, sliced veneer, concrete, and brick tile.

Save this picture!
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor

In addition, on the ceiling of the fourth floor conspicuous from the outside easily, the lightings are created by borrowing CUBE’s refined grid shape. All the masses inside express huge spatial sense and delicate texture with rough special materials. Changing uniquely every day according to the change of time and nature, CUBE is a warm and nature-friendly space that is not too much to stay for a long time. While spending time here, visitors will color their daily life with peace.

Save this picture!
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Betwin Space Design
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetail
Cite: "Hyundai Premium Outlet SPACE1 Cube / Betwin Space Design" 19 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970443/hyundai-premium-outlet-space1-cube-betwin-space-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream