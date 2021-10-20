Minaka House / Hinzstudio

+ 23

Houses • Vietnam Architects: Hinzstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Đức Ngô

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Daikin Manufacturers:

Design Team: Phan Văn Trần Tuấn, Hà Huy Thạch, Trịnh Quang Giáp

Architects: HinzStudio

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Minaka was built on a typical urban lot in Vietnam which is narrow and small and one open side. This house is a living space of a 6 members family. With great demand for use, the vertical expansion of usable space is inevitable. The important issue to solve is getting light for a tall and narrow “tube”. Besides, Interaction with urban spaces is also something we care about.

Thus, we tried to get sunlight from the top through a “funnel” in the middle of the house. Stairs were arranged non-coaxial in order to regulate the light going down to the space below and reduce the sense of height. We also did this with the front side.

The upper blocks recede gradually compared to the lower block. This makes the building more comfortable with street space for a 5-storey narrow house. Red rough bricks create friendliness and highlight the green color of plants.