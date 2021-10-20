We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Minaka House / Hinzstudio

Minaka House / Hinzstudio
© Đức Ngô
  Architects: Hinzstudio
  Photographs: Đức Ngô
© Đức Ngô
Text description provided by the architects. Minaka was built on a typical urban lot in Vietnam which is narrow and small and one open side. This house is a living space of a 6 members family. With great demand for use, the vertical expansion of usable space is inevitable. The important issue to solve is getting light for a tall and narrow “tube”. Besides, Interaction with urban spaces is also something we care about.

© Đức Ngô
Plan - 2nd Floor
© Đức Ngô
© Đức Ngô
Section
© Đức Ngô
Thus, we tried to get sunlight from the top through a “funnel” in the middle of the house. Stairs were arranged non-coaxial in order to regulate the light going down to the space below and reduce the sense of height. We also did this with the front side.

© Đức Ngô
Diagram
© Đức Ngô
The upper blocks recede gradually compared to the lower block. This makes the building more comfortable with street space for a 5-storey narrow house. Red rough bricks create friendliness and highlight the green color of plants. 

© Đức Ngô
