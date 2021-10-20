We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Brazil
  5. Laje Parque Pavilion – ArtRio 2021 / Evora Arquitetura

Laje Parque Pavilion – ArtRio 2021 / Evora Arquitetura

Save this project
Laje Parque Pavilion – ArtRio 2021 / Evora Arquitetura

© Rafael Salim© Rafael Salim© Rafael Salim© Rafael Salim+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Pavilion
Glória, Brazil
  • Collaborator:Gabriel Mesquita, Gilberto Borges, Adriane Ossaile, Carolina Calvente
  • Ambiance:Clarissa Romancini
  • Production:Filipe Fonseca, Alessandra Moraes
  • Roof:Lonarte
  • Scenography:Pdvex, Acp Eventos, Cubica
  • City:Glória
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

Text description provided by the architects. 30 containers; 166 truss beams for mounting; 98 fitting pillars; 1746 floor boards; 6984 adjustable floor rods; 68 roof pillars; 138 roof beams; 01 bleachers; 01 ladder; 01 ramp; 04 toilets; 50,000L H2o; 10,000KW/h power. Dimensions H.130m x W.20m x H.7.5m. 

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

Building: It houses and organizes the public in the program of a great fair, with its demands and flows. It presents itself as Architecture and formally dialogues with the surrounding modernist heritage. Adjusted to the terrain and geography of Parque do Flamengo, it promotes a large deck slab over the art galleries for appropriation and wide contact with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

Non-Building: Catalog of rental parts and industrial banalities that affect us in their rational and tactile didactics. Podium accessed by ramp absent of major architectural signs. Set that assembles, disassembles, dematerializes, and disappears in 07 days. Efficient, it leaves no trace, only register, and memory. 

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

The Laje Parque pavilion was presented at the ArtRio 2021 fair, on the espla-nade of Marina da Gloria, in Parque do Flamengo, signed by the Évora Ar-chitecture office. The Pavilion is located on the boundary between a building and a non-building. It discusses its presence through the use of rented and reused materials, such as containers and mounting structures, spatially organized in a distended and longitudinal way. The project uses a mixed structure of prefabricated assembly components. The resulting implantation of the structure proposes, at first sight, a porous obstacle to those who approach, to reveal the city from a large elevated deck overlooking the Guanabara Bay.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

The design of the space and the roof promotes a twist in the flows and form, producing a structural result of greater resistance against the local winds. Architecture dialogues with the surroundings of the park's buildings and with the nautical aspects of Marina da Gloria. The furniture favors the national design in wood and its natural weaves. The space houses galleries, bars, a studio for interviews and broadcasts, a meeting room, artists' projects, bleachers for video art exhibitions, and a large living balcony.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

The pavilion was assembled in 8 days and fully dismantled in 4. Its component parts returned to the shelves of the supplier companies' sheds. The project began to be developed in May 2021 and is part of the author's long research on the subject of Temporary Architectures. Évora, who is a project professor at Puc Rio, has already developed emergency facilities for Brazilian forces in Haiti, a project for the Golf Clubhouse of Rio2016 Olympic Games and for MoMA NY.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Glória, Río de Janeiro - Estado de Río de Janeiro, Brasil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Évora Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionBrazil
Cite: "Laje Parque Pavilion – ArtRio 2021 / Evora Arquitetura" [Pavilhão Laje Parque – ArtRio 2021 / Évora Arquitetura] 20 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970422/laje-parque-pavilion-nil-artrio-2021-evora-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream