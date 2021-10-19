We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Vasterival Case Study Houses / LA SODA

Vasterival Case Study Houses / LA SODA

© Cyrille Weiner© Cyrille Weiner© Cyrille Weiner© Cyrille Weiner+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Varengeville-sur-Mer, France
  • Architects: LA SODA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cyrille Weiner
  • Lead Architects: Hélène LATOUR & Valentin BERNARD
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Text description provided by the architects. Issuing from research on ecological new materials, we met the manufacturer's De Sutter Frères who was developing an innovative construction process based on bio-sourced flax boards (SANOMUR).

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Location
Location
Section
Section
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

These boards have several advantages (flame resistant, soundproof, flexibility, and resistance, high thermal performance, fast implementation) and we were very interested in revealing their architectural potential. With this meeting began a collaboration and a project: construction of emblematic buildings, exploring various possibilities offered by this material.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

The first step was two case study houses in an extraordinary site by the sea, Vasterival wood. Houses are quite different: connection with the landscape, geometry, views framing, cladding (terra cotta clapboards for H1, pre-aged larch wood for H2), and interior design. The purpose was to demonstrate how singular each project may be, despite the flax board's specific features.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Project gallery

