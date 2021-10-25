We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. Brazil
  5. Ágora MOB / Estúdio Módulo

Ágora MOB / Estúdio Módulo

Save this project
Ágora MOB / Estúdio Módulo

© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá+ 46

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Master Plan, Office Buildings
Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Módulo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80729 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Manuel Sá, Marcus Damon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AJL, CCL, Decore SC, Doril Pinturas Pintura, GF Esquadrias, Metalville, Metrea, StahlSeg
  • Lead Architects: Estúdio Módulo – Marcus Vinicius Damon (responsável técnico) e Guilherme Bravin
  • Engineering: Eduardo Reis Projetos Estruturais
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Context. In 2018, the company Perini Business Park promoted a national and open project competition, aiming to build a new technology park in its condominium, the largest multi-sector business park in Latin America, located in the Industrial District of Joinville, in Santa Catarina.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The proposals should present a master plan for the occupation of an area of ​​approximately 70,000m2 surrounded by an area of ​​preserved forest, and, inserted in it, the project for the main building.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Also in 2018, the implementation of the master plan began with the construction of the first building and headquarters, the Ágora HUB. The Ágora MOB building project continues the implementation of the master plan with 7,500m² dedicated to the leasing of offices of companies in the industrial and technological fields.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Master plan. The master plan thinks of the Ágora Tech Park as an attraction pole for the meeting between society, private initiative, academia, and government, contributing to regional development through socioeconomic benefits for Joinville and Santa Catarina. The project will offer high-quality environments for research, development, work, and leisure activities, offering attractions for high-tech companies. For this, the proposal appropriates concepts of a smart city, addressing issues related to the environment, infrastructure, mobility, quality of life, eco-efficiency and the integration of differentiated solutions.

Save this picture!
Masterplan
Masterplan

The implantation harmonizes with the Perini Business Park Condominium through the straight lines of the buildings, the few changes in the road network, the traffic of people and vehicles. New crosswalks will be created to facilitate pedestrian and cyclist access to the new park. The proposal is organized around the existing forest. Only a few changes will be made to make the vegetation more pleasant to interact with. The preservation of vegetation will emphasize the technological park's commitment to its eco-efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The first building, the Ágora HUB, occupies the corner of the complex as it is a visually privileged and strategic location for the rest of the park's construction.

Agora Mob. The implantation of the second building, Ágora HUB, articulates two levels: the main access is via Av. Perini, which cuts the slope with concrete retaining walls and allows access to the forest that will be implanted between the buildings and the preserved forest. On this level, the triple-height atrium organizes the arrival, vertical circulations, and the multipurpose room; in the second level, the upper level follows the north axis, connecting to the level of the headquarters building. The tour articulates, on one side, the view of the preserved forest and, on the other, shops and snack bars. The building is closed by the glass and perforated tile skin on the east and west sides, with strategic grooves in the facade that demarcate accesses, common areas, and special rooms. On the north face, the perforated tile is mounted as a horizontal brise. On the south face, the glass skin has varied modulation, creating dynamics on the façade.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Plan - Upper ground. marquesina
Plan - Upper ground. marquesina
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Amphitheater. At the bifurcation point of the masterplan's ordering axes, making the transition between the height of the awning and the forest, a large external staircase accommodated on the slope is proposed. By adopting double steps, it also assumes the role of the grandstand, creating an amphitheater between Building 1 (HUB) and Building 2 (MOB). At your point of arrival, there is an access square to the forest. The square, with the support of the stands, will host outdoor events, such as lectures and concerts. In everyday situations, it can be used as a place to rest and decompress with contemplation of the woods and woods.

Save this picture!
Sketch 02
Sketch 02

Void and visual focus. Internally, the building is organized in a pragmatic way, with a central corridor and offices that occupy the perimeter of the building. The modulation is designed to adapt to different room sizes, ranging from 50m2 to 120m2. Extreme pragmatism is broken in the circulations, where voids are placed, designed to improve the building's environmental comfort and to promote possible visual relationships. The atrium is the building's large meeting area. This is where the visual relationships of workers and visitors intensify, as well as the relationships between inside and outside strengthen.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Environmental comfort. The micro-perforated metallic skin that surrounds the east and west façades attenuates sunlight, reducing the building's internal heating, while allowing controlled passage of light and visuals from the inside out. In the access corridors of the offices, the need for stairways was used, solving the escape route in emergency situations to create spaces aligned between the floors. On the fourth and last floor, the roof is designed to allow the entry of natural light and the exhaust of hot air that rises to the top floor, configuring the chimney effect. On the north façade, horizontal louvers at different angles protect the façade from direct sunlight. As they are made of the same material as the skin, micro perforated tile allows the passage of filtered lighting, and establish the unity of the set.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Diagram - Environmental comfort
Diagram - Environmental comfort
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Constructive system. As in the first building in the complex, the adoption of a structural system in precast parts (foundations and hyperstatic pillars) combined with in loco molded elements (arrests and ribbed slab), combined with the use of industrialized constructive components in most of the building, allowed a quick and dry work.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Joinville - Santa Catarina, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estúdio Módulo
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil
Cite: "Ágora MOB / Estúdio Módulo" [Edifício Ágora MOB / Estúdio Módulo] 25 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970397/agora-mob-estudio-modulo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream