2021-22 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong, and sophisticated building material. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.

Bar U Ranch Work Horse Barn. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Entries should consist of building projects that show a wide range of wood product applications and demonstrate an understanding of the special qualities of wood, such as strength, durability, beauty, and cost-effectiveness.

2021 Categories

  • Non-residential
  • Residential 
  • Architectural Interiors 
  • Remodeled 
  • International Building 
  • Other 

Catalyst Building. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Patinoire du Parc des Saphirs. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the prestigious Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects.

A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements, and innovative design.

Natural Library in Zheshui Village. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
  • Early Bird Deadline: November 30th, 2021
  • Submission deadline: January 14th, 2022

Thank you to our sponsors for their ongoing support - Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin, Wood Preservation Canada, Wood WORKS! program and the Canadian Wood Council. 

Thaden School Bike Barn. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
The Roger Bacon Bridge. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
For more information and to submit your project(s): wooddesignawards.com

Architecture Competitions

This award/grant/scholarship announcement was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit Grants, Scholarships & Awards" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

