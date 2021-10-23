We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Austria
  Tiny House Satzberg / Baukooperative

Tiny House Satzberg / Baukooperative

Tiny House Satzberg / Baukooperative

© Michael Glechner

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vienna, Austria
  Architects: Baukooperative
  Area:  71
  Year:  2016
  Photographs:  Michael Glechner
  Lead Architect: DI Michael Karasek
© Michael Glechner
© Michael Glechner

Text description provided by the architects. The home with peculiarities. A single-family house in the Vienna Woods of Austria. The house - as idiosyncratic as the people who live in it. The way to the house leads through a dreamy forest with thirty-meter-high trunks. In this place, the metropolis of Vienna seems far away, but in reality, you can be in the center in thirty minutes.

© Michael Glechner
© Michael Glechner

The actually "difficult" property with a steep slope and little space invited creative ideas. The most important architectural task was to capture the fantastic view of the Vienna Woods and to create a maximum connection with nature. To create privacy, the house was completely closed on the sides, while lots of glass at the front and back ensure maximum openness. The view into the forest is guaranteed by a two-story glass front. The ulterior motive was a seamless transition between inside and outside.

© Michael Glechner
© Michael Glechner
© Michael Glechner
© Michael Glechner
Plans
Plans
© Michael Glechner
© Michael Glechner

During the planning, as much as possible was avoided in order to create the maximum amount of space and to concentrate on the essentials. Above all, the hobbies and professions of the residents were incorporated into the design of the house. The passion for books and floristry was paid tribute to the fact that bookshelves were cleverly integrated into the construction and terracing on several levels offers the opportunity to unfold. Here they live now. Surrounded by books and botany - by stories from the Vienna Woods and the Vienna Woods themselves.

© Michael Glechner
© Michael Glechner

Project gallery

Cite: "Tiny House Satzberg / Baukooperative" 23 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

