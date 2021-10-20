We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Albert Road House / Magri Williams Architects

Albert Road House / Magri Williams Architects

© Ståle Eriksen© Ståle Eriksen© Ståle Eriksen© Ståle Eriksen+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, Extension
London, United Kingdom
© Ståle Eriksen
Text description provided by the architects. This project provides a full-width rear extension and whole house refurbishment to a property in North London. Located within the Stroud Green Conservation Area, the sensitive nature of the context was a starting point; Magri Williams carefully explored the form and materiality to establish a soft connection between the new and existing.

© Ståle Eriksen
© Ståle Eriksen
Proposed Plan
Proposed Axonometric
The extension takes the form of two pitched blocks that are stepped to the rhythm of the original building and its angled roof. The step in the extension is echoed in the external landscaping and was used to define the internal spaces. A large square window frames the new garden, a pivot door creates access to the outside and an angled roof light runs the length of the extension to flood the internal kitchen and dining room with natural light. Externally, a handmade brick was used to complement the existing building, but subtly different to announce the new.

© Ståle Eriksen
The material palette was deliberately limited to create a minimal, but tonal and warm interior. A beige concrete floor was used to reflect the hues in the brick and oak, extending into the garden. This was complemented by a handmade oak kitchen, finished with a light whitewash to bring the tones together.

© Ståle Eriksen
An oak timber portal signifies the junction of the existing and new, angled to match the roof light rafters. The wide opening allows for long site lines through the property, allowing the clients to appreciate the changing shadows as they cast on the extension walls.

© Ståle Eriksen
The bathroom uses light tones and lime wash paint to create a refined and calm bathroom.

© Ståle Eriksen
