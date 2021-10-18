We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Casa Cloud / BOONDESIGN

Casa Cloud / BOONDESIGN

Save this project
Casa Cloud / BOONDESIGN

© W-Workspace© W-Workspace© W-Workspace© W-Workspace+ 58

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Head Designer:Boonlert Hemvijitraphan
  • Text:Tonkao Panin
  • Architects:Boondesign Co.
  • Lighting Design:Boondesign Co.
  • Interior Design:Boondesign Co.
  • Furniture Design:Boondesign Co.
  • Landscape Design:Boondesign Co.
  • Structure Engineering:Boondesign Co.
  • City:Bangkok
  • Country:Thailand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cloud, a paradigm of shifting landscape that reflects both its own character and that of the surrounding environment.

Save this picture!
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

When considering the relationship between the interior and exterior, it is more of a fusion. The house fuses man with his environment. With interconnectivity between the shifting landscape and the house’s platform, the connection is so tight that separation is not possible. This creates atmospheric conditions that are at once distinct and continual. The design thus seems like the coexistence of two contrasting elements of the manmade and the natural, the solid and the fluid, the dark and the light that define and redefine each other, creating a unified living environment for the house’s inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace
Save this picture!
Plan -Site
Plan -Site
Save this picture!
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

While a room’s atmosphere is unmistakable, an attempt to explain its causes is defeated by the unity of total circumstances. The house treats the distinction between architectural and natural conditions as it does not matter. Thus, the fusion between interior and exterior is not only a blending together, but also a crossover and integration of previously separate elements.

Save this picture!
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

Casa Cloud is an architecture that tries to disclose similarities of its own elements and that of its environment that make up its distinct situation. In order to achieve this, the building must accept the fact that its effects are codependent on the potentialities of a given situation of its environment. When a building operates, the environment is not external to it but internal. In our experience, neither the house nor its milieu obtrudes themselves into our awareness.

Save this picture!
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

During daily activities, the actions, not the setting, occupy our attention. Yet focus on the activities in the house does not eliminate the presence of the architecture and landscape, but treats them as the marginal elements of awareness. The decisive characteristic of these margins is their indistinctness or seamlessness. Here, architecture act as if it were part of the natural world.

Save this picture!
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace
Save this picture!
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

In its work, the house is what it was designed to be, but it also acts as if it were a part of the world that was never designed. This is how architecture creates the atmosphere of a situation, through its enactments and performances. Already in its prosaic and internal functionality, the building then takes on a role that is offered to it by its external environmental conditions. It is a way of articulating what the building does, how it behaves in accordant to and in contrast to itself as if it were part of the world, it finds itself within. Casa Cloud’s investment, both in its own internal tasks and the unseen fullness of what the external world offers set the stage for its situation to perform as if it has been created by both the architect and by nature itself.

Save this picture!
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BOONDESIGN
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Casa Cloud / BOONDESIGN" 18 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970345/casa-cloud-boondesign> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream